Sports

Nashville Sounds Rally Late But Fall Short in 10–6 Loss to Memphis Redbirds

By News Staff
Errors and Early Deficit Doom Nashville Sounds in Loss to Memphis Redbirds, Sunday. (Nashville Sounds)
Nashville SoundsMemphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds fell 10-6 in the series finale at Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon. Trailing 10-0, The Sounds scored the final six runs of the game. Bobby Dalbec and Jorge Alfaro each homered, while Dalbec finished with three RBI and the only multi-hit performance for the Sounds. 
RHP Deivi Garcia got the start on the mound for Nashville and worked into the fifth inning. Memphis scored a run in the third, two in the fourth, and then stormed in front with a seven-run fifth, including six hits and a Nashville error to take a 10-0 lead. 
 
Dalbec put the Sounds on the board with his sixth-inning two-run home run and Alfaro followed it with a solo shot two batters later to give the Sounds their first runs of the game. Dalbec made it a multi-hit game and three RBI performance with a RBI single in the eighth to score Jimmy Herron who led off the inning with a double. Raynel Delgado collected a RBI in the inning with a single to score Dalbec as the Sounds cut the deficit in half to make it 10-5. 
 
 
Freddy Zamora extended his on-base streak with a leadoff single in the top of the ninth inning. After being forced off the bases, Oliver Dunn drove home Jimmy Herron with a two-out RBI double to make it 10-6. 
 
The Sounds will now return to First Horizon Park for the start of a six-game series against the Scranton-Wilkes/Barre RailRiders for the first ever series between the two clubs. Nashville last hosted a Yankees affiliate in 1991 when the Columbus Clippers visited Greer Stadium.
 
First pitch of the final homestand in May is scheduled for 6:35pm Tuesday, May 20th.
