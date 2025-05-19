APSU Dedicates Sara and Mike Gotcher Theatre in Honor of Beloved Alumni

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) celebrated the dedication of the newly named Sara and Mike Gotcher Theatre with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and venue tour on Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025.

The theatre honors the legacy of Dr. Mike Gotcher and his late wife Sara, both distinguished APSU alumni who made significant contributions to the university and the performing arts community.

“This theatre is a permanent testament to the Gotchers’ legacy of excellence, passion, and commitment to education and the arts,” said Kris Phillips, APSU’s vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy, during the ceremony.

The event also marked a pivotal moment for APSU’s arts programs, as Dr. Mike Gotcher’s gift to the university will establish two professorships: the Dr. Mike Gotcher Communications Professorship and the Dr. Sara Gotcher Theatre and Dance Professorship.

APSU President Dr. Mike Licari emphasized the importance of art education to the university’s mission.

“The arts foster critical thinking, empathy, and creative problem-solving – precisely the skills our graduates need to succeed in any field,” he said. “This gift comes at a pivotal moment of growth for Austin Peay State University and reinforces our commitment to the arts as an essential component of a well-rounded university experience.”

The Gotchers’ own Austin Peay State University experience allowed them to meet each other and led to decades of dedication to the institution. Dr. Mike Gotcher served in various roles at APSU, including professor, department chair, and interim dean, earning both the University’s Richard M. Hawkins Award and the APSU National Alumni Association’s Distinguished Professor Award.

Dr. Buzz Hoon, Dean of the APSU College of Arts and Letters, highlighted Sara Gotcher’s impactful work – including “Project 101,” which focused on the impact of military deployment on Fort Campbell families, and her collaboration with the Montgomery County Historical Society.

“The establishment of these two professorships will enable us to attract and retain outstanding faculty who share the Gotchers’ commitment to excellence,” Hoon said. “It will enhance our ability to provide students with the highest quality education in theatre, dance, and communications.”

The Sara and Mike Gotcher Theatre will serve as a creative hub where stories come to life and the community can experience the power of live performance, further strengthening Austin Peay State University’s position as a cultural beacon for Clarksville and the surrounding region.

To support fundraising initiatives at Austin Peay State University, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.