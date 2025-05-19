Clarksville Civil War Roundtable to hold next meeting on May 21st, 2025

Clarksville, TN – The next meeting of the Clarksville (TN) Civil War Roundtable will be on Wednesday, May 21st, 2025 at Fort Defiance Interpretive Center, our new home, 120 Duncan Street, off New Providence Boulevard. Turn onto Walker Street off New Providence Blvd. and then onto Duncan Street. There are site markers on New Providence Boulevard above and below the park.

The meeting begins at 7:00pm and is always open to the public. Members, please bring a friend or two – new recruits are always welcomed.

To our past members and visitors – we would love to have you back with us. We are having some fine programs so please do consider coming back and joining us in the fun and fellowship.

This month’s program – “Nashville and the Opening of Middle Tennessee 1862”

The capture of Fort Donelson on February 16th, 1862 opened up the Cumberland River route to the state capital in Nashville. Clarksville fell on February 19th, and Nashville on the 25th. This caused a panic in that city and opened up the heart of Middle Tennessee to Union occupation and several battles designed to contest the city’s loss.

Our speaker this month is Casey Gillespie and his program will have an in-depth discussion on the fall of Fort Henry and Fort Donelson, the capture of Nashville, and the subsequent fortification and occupation of one of the South’s most strategically vital cities.

He’ll explore the military and civilian leadership at each site and bring the story to life through period photography and civilian accounts that reveal what Nashville looked like during this pivotal time. The program will also highlight the often-overlooked contributions of enslaved laborers in constructing the city’s extensive fortification network, as well as the lasting legacies of their work in the postwar era.

Casey Gillespie is Assistant Director of Interpretation at Belle Meade Historic Site and Winery in Nashville Tennessee. Casey has played a leading role in shaping how Belle Meade tells its story, most recently earning recognition from the Tennessee Association of Museums for his award-winning tour, The Battle at Belle Meade: Civil War Tour.

A United States Army veteran and seventh-generation Tennessean, Casey has dedicated over four years to serving the public at Belle Meade, where he brings a deep passion for historical accuracy and public engagement. He is a graduate of Cumberland University and currently resides in Robertson County with his wife, Kayla.