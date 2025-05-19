Clarksville Pets of the Week for May 19th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 19th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Thor is an adult male PitBull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and chipped upon adoption. He is good with other dogs, cats, and children, but a meet and greet is required if other furry friends reside in the home. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting.

Spot is a male Pit Bull terrier mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon his adoption. He has a great goofy smile and is waiting for his forever family. Visit him and take him out in the yard.

Carver is an adult male Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and can go home the same day. He is very sweet and waiting for you to come visit him and see what a good boy he is and what a great addition he will make. Come take him out in the yard for a walk.

Jagger is a handsome Ginger Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered, and litter trained. Jagger needs a nice quiet home with children aged 10 and over. He is very food motivated and loves being a couch potato! Come visit him in the Cat Room.

Justina is an adult female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained, and will be spayed upon adoption. Very sweet girl looking for her forever home. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Sassafras is a gorgeous female Calico/Domestic Longhair mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Sassy was pulled from Animal Control when it became apparent the loud noises were stressing her out.

Once in her foster home she settled down nicely and her true adorable personality started to shine. She will need a family committed to her regular grooming to help keep her coat healthy. Come meet her and you will not be disappointed. If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com * Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Tilly is a 7 month old female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed, dewormed and litter trained. She gets along fine with other cats and will probably be fine around children. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please contact CATS info text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is an adult female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, keeps her kennel very clean and is very sweet. She enjoys outdoor activities and will be a wonderful jogging and outdoor adventure companion. Autumn has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Kane is a 6 year old male PitBull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained and great with children but a little particular with other dogs. He needs a no cat home as well. Kane will need a 6 foot fenced yard so he can happily do his daily zoomies. He is a tank of a boy who thinks he’s a lap dog. Kane is waiting for his forever family. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Kane can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Beau is a young 7 month old Jack Russell Terrier/Poodle mix. He is fully vetted, will be neutered at the rescue’s vet clinic, is crate trained and good with other dogs and children.

You can find Beau and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 or Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sammie is a 5-6 year old female Lab mix. She is so sweet, fully vetted, spayed, and loves being with her people. She will be a wonderful addition to your family.

For an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Chip is a young male domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered, and litter trained. He absolutely loves to be carried around. He will come up to you asking to be held. He purrs and is just a happy guy. Chip is good with other cats and children. He will be a wonderful companion.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet, and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Neville is an 11 year old male Yorkie/mix breed. He is fully vetted, neutered, house-trained, and weighs a solid 11 pounds. He is happy and loving life. Neville has done well with other dogs and will need some major dental work and will be on canned food the rest of his life. Neville is looking for his forever family who will always love and protect him.

It is recommended that you take advantage of the training sessions offered so you can start to really get to know your pup. Neville’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions @Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about him, you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/neville or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and by email at adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Richard is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is a giver of kisses and is funny, silly and very loving. Richard loves to play but also has his quiet moments. He is fine with other dogs and children.

Richard is deaf but responds very well to hand signals and will be your constant companion. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.



Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application, and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Windy is a beautiful White Shepherd/Husky mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, and house trained. She is fine around children but prefers to be the only pet in the home. Windy has undergone professional training for basic commands and did great. She just has so much love to give and is waiting for her forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy, Windy is your girl.

For more information, call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Lexi is a one year old female Border Collie. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She does well with other dogs but will always need to be fed separately as she does have food aggression. If she is fed in her kennel she is fine. She knows commands and rides well in the car. She is fine with children, but as a herding breed, she does tend to herd them, so she might do best with older children who will be able to gently correct her.

Lexi is being fostered with 5 other dogs and is fine with them, but needs a no-cat home. She would do best with an active family who will exercise her and take her hiking, jogging and all outdoor adventures. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980.

Please get in touch with the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!