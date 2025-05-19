Clarksville Police Identify Victim in Summit Heights Homicide Investigation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has identified the victim in the May 14th, 2025, shooting in the Summit Heights area as 40-year-old John Martin, a resident of Clarksville. Authorities confirmed that next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

The homicide occurred in the Summit Heights neighborhood, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and emergency personnel. While details surrounding the incident remain limited, police have confirmed that the case is an active and ongoing investigation.

As of now, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been publicly identified. Clarksville Police are continuing to gather evidence and urge community members to come forward with any information that could aid in the investigation.

Detective Goble is leading the case and can be reached at 931.648.0656, ext. 5323. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward are encouraged to contact the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or submit tips online at P3tips.com/591.

Authorities stress the importance of public assistance in solving this case and bringing justice to the victim and his family. Updates will be released as the investigation progresses.