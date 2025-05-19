Dotsonville Community Cooks Up Fun at Annual Chili and Dessert Event

Clarksville, TN – Jenni Comley said people started showing up at the Dotsonville Community Center by 4:00pm to drop off their entries in this year’s DCC Chili and Dessert Competition, an annual event that has been going on since before she arrived in the community, twenty years ago.

“Everyone gets to eat at 5:00pm after the judging has completed,” Comley said. “This year, we’re doing cash prizes for the winners in chili and desserts. There are no age limits, and men, women or children are allowed to enter in either competition. Our Woodlawn community is really growing, and this is a tradition that everyone seems to enjoy.”

This year’s winners: Chili 1st – Dawn Vanderlee, 2nd – Maggie Pontsler, 3rd Jerry Rawlings. Dessert 1st – Caleb Buckholder, 2nd – Donna Kent, 3rd – Vickie Rawlings.

June 21 is the annual BBQ. Everyone is welcome. “We have a great barbecue, and it’s a chance for everyone to come in, meet their neighbors and have some good conversation,” Comley said.

DCC also hosts a Wild Game Dinner in January. Last year’s event was standing room only. “There are lots of door prizes and gift baskets in the silent auction,” Conley said. “We’ll also host our ice cream social in August. And, Friends-giving in November. We cook turkeys and ham, and we ask everyone to bring a side dish. It’s always a great sit-down dinner. It’s a really good thing, especially for those who don’t have family in the area.”

Photo Gallery