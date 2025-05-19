Search Continues for Missing 12-Year-Old in Billy Dunlop Park Area

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police reports search and recovery efforts are ongoing in Clarksville as multiple agencies continue looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen in the West Fork Red River near Billy Dunlop Park on Sunday, May 18th, 2025.

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly before 2:00pm on Sunday, after a call came in reporting the child had disappeared in the water. The Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Rescue, and Montgomery County EMS were among the first to respond to the developing situation.

As of Monday morning, search operations remain active with assistance from numerous specialized agencies, including:

Montgomery County Dive Team

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA)

Stewart County Fire Rescue

Cumberland Search and Recovery K9 Unit

Waterdogs Scuba and Safety

Together, these teams are utilizing divers, sonar, K9 tracking, and other recovery equipment as they work through difficult conditions in the river and surrounding areas. Search crews have been working around the clock, with dive operations resuming at daybreak each morning.

At this time, there has been no official update on the child’s status. Authorities continue to treat the incident with urgency and care, though they have not released identifying details out of respect for the family’s privacy.

To ensure public safety and provide unimpeded access for search operations, Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park, and the Clarksville Blueway remain closed until further notice.

The Clarksville Police Department supports Clarksville Fire Rescue in its operation and urges the public to avoid the area.

Officials have expressed their gratitude to the many volunteers and agencies contributing to the operation and emphasized that the priority remains bringing closure to the family.

Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.