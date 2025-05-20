Austin Peay State University’s Eriksson College of Education Honors Excellence at Annual Awards Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Eriksson College of Education highlighted outstanding student achievements at its annual Awards & Recognition Ceremony, hosted on April 28th, 2025, in the Morgan University Center Ballroom.

The ceremony honored students and community partners who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to education and the college’s mission of preparing dynamic teachers and educational leaders.

“This annual celebration allows us to recognize the remarkable achievements within our college community,” said Dr. Lisa Barron, interim dean of the Eriksson College of Education. “These individuals exemplify our commitment to excellence and innovation in education.”

Student Achievements

The ceremony recognized outstanding academic performance with several prestigious student awards.

edTPA Scholars: Chloe DeLease, Randa Herndon and Hannah Hulme

Rural Education Scholar: Sarah Runions

Outstanding Undergraduate Students: Holly Bracey, Scarlett Canada, Mikayla Irwin, Rylie Morris and Megan Schneck

Outstanding Graduate Students: Darrell Clark and Jenna Haworth

Dissertations of the Year: Jodi Carrier, Kyle Christmas and Nicholas Kirschten

CJH Research Award: Jodi Carrier

Students of the Month (2024-25 academic year): Amanda Adcox, Yamile Bello, Kennedy Davis, Sarah Goode, Katie Hall, Brittany King, Austin Kitchen, Savanna Miles, Charles Proctor, Oscar Richter, Halley Sanford, Mollie Scruggs, Grace Staton, Abby Tipton, Nicole Valentini, Nickolas Van Etten and Allison Weber

Thirty-four student teacher and non-licensure graduates also received their undergraduate cords during the event, celebrating their completion of degree requirements and readiness to enter the education profession.

Dean’s Impact Award

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Dean’s Impact Award to Dr. Carl Stedman, and his wife, Janet. This prestigious award recognizes exceptional local, regional, or national partners who have demonstrated outstanding support for the college’s mission.

Stedman, a retired professor and emeritus dean, devoted 30 years to Austin Peay State University. Beginning his career as a high school science teacher, he rose through the ranks to become a full professor of science education and dean of the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences before accepting emeritus status in 2000.

During his tenure, Stedman managed four departments, oversaw accreditation and strategic planning, and built crucial legislative and K-12 partnerships. A prolific scholar with over 100 published papers, his achievements earned him numerous accolades, including university and national awards.

“Teaching is a good profession,” Stedman said. “It’s a great profession. It’s a very serious profession today, perhaps more serious today than it’s ever been before.’“

For more information about the Eriksson College of Education and its programs, visit apsu.edu/education .

About the APSU Eriksson College of Education

The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to impact communities and schools in the 21st century positively. The college offers initial and advanced licensure and non-licensure programs. The college’s programs, including the nationally known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).