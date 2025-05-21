Michael Waltrip Unveils Governor’s Golden Ale at Shelby’s Trio in APSU Partnership

Clarksville, TN – NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip was in Clarksville recently to celebrate the partnership between Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. and Austin Peay State University and to officially unveil Governor’s Golden Ale, developed in partnership with Shelby’s Trio.

Waltrip Brewing Co.’s John Andrews said, “Joe Maynard is one of our investors, and part of our team. He has been a great supporter of the Michael Waltrip Brewing brand, and with our first Michael Waltrip signature bar, which is a concept he helped develop.

“Now we are partnering in our first collegiate sponsorship with APSU and the Governors. We’re just thinking about how we can bring fans with passions for these different things together. We’re really excited about this partnership.”

Waltrip Brewing Co. has been around since 2020. It was founded by Brian Sperber, President of Phoenix Motor Speedway. “Brian has been around NASCAR for about 30 years,” Andrews said. “He loves the business. He and Michael are friends. We were sitting around having a beer one day, and someone said, ‘Hey, can we just get an easy-to-drink, approachable beer. That was the idea, and Talladega Light and Bristol Sunshine are our two flagship beers that came out of that. Now we are excited to be building other things.”

Photo Gallery