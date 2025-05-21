Nashville State Community College Clarksville Brings Back On-Campus Paralegal Studies for Fall 2025

Clarksville, TN – Starting in the Fall 2025 semester, Nashville State Community College’s Clarksville campus will once again offer the Paralegal Studies program with in-person instruction, beginning on August 25th. The program will also continue to be available virtually. – Starting in the Fall 2025 semester, Nashville State Community College’s Clarksville campus will once again offer the Paralegal Studies program with in-person instruction, beginning on August 25th. The program will also continue to be available virtually.

The decision to reintroduce in-person classes comes after the program’s initial launch at the Clarksville campus in early 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program transitioned to a virtual format in 2020.

Dr. Christie Ferguson, dean of the School of Business and Professional Studies, explained, “We’re hoping to reignite the steady growth and success in Clarksville, where veteran students often need in-person classes.”

To better serve working students, two back-to-back classes on Thursday will be offered:

LEGL1300 Introduction to Paralegal Studies 4:30pm to 6:30pm.

LEGL 1330 Legal Writing 7:00pm to 9:00pm.

The Paralegal Studies program at Nashville State is approved by the American Bar Association. It prepares students for careers as paralegals or legal assistants. Students can earn either a technical certificate or an associate degree.

Kathleen Akers, director of the Clarksville campus, emphasized, “We’re always working to meet local workforce needs and provide opportunities for students to access and grow in in-demand careers. We’re thrilled to bring back the on-campus option for Paralegal Studies.”

A lunch and learn about a career in paralegal studies and the college’s program is going be held at the Clarksville campus on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, June 2nd, 11:30am to 12:30pm. Free lunch is being served.

As the Clarksville campus undergoes renovation and expansion, the college will continue to assess and enhance its academic and workforce programs.