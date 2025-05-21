TDOT Halts Road Construction for Memorial Day Weekend to Ease Travel

Nashville, TN – Road Construction will not delay motorists traveling Tennessee’s highways this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes from noon on Friday, May 23rd, through 6:00am on Tuesday, May 27th, 2025. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for the record-breaking number of motorists expected to take a road trip in the state this Memorial Day weekend.

AAA predicts 948,388 Tennesseans will travel for Memorial Day, with the majority, 800,250, driving to their destination. That’s compared to 783,595 last year.

“We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible,” said Deputy Governor & TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We also want to remind drivers that it is the law to move over and slow down for first responders and emergency vehicles, including TDOT HELP trucks that will be on patrol during the holiday weekend. So far this year, we’ve had 47 incidents where a driver hit a TDOT vehicle or equipment.”

Motorists may still encounter lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long-term construction projects. In addition, drivers should know that reduced speed limits will be in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possibly increased insurance premiums.

Get the latest construction activity from your desktop or mobile device and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.