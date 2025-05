Clarksville Academy Graduates 51 Students, Awards Top $4.5 Million in Scholarships

Clarksville, TN – On Sunday afternoon, May 18th, 2025, Clarksville Academy held its Commencement Exercises in celebration of the Class of 2025. Head of School Jennifer Hinote reflected on the class’s accomplishments, honors, and experiences throughout their time at CA. This year’s graduating class of 51 students earned more than $4.5 million in scholarship awards.

Delivering the keynote address was Cal Hampton, Senior Pastor of 2nd Mile Church and a member of Clarksville Academy’s first graduating class in 1974. His remarks offered encouragement and perspective as the Class of 2025 prepares for the next chapter of their lives.

Following the conferral of diplomas and the traditional cap toss, these graduates now turn their attention to the fall. Below is a list of the Class of 2025, along with their chosen colleges or universities and the scholarships they have received.

Braxton Michael Baggett

Middle Tennessee State University

TN Promise Scholarship

Arabella Grace Barnhart

Austin Peay State University

Governor’s Excellence Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Katherine Grace Black

Murray State University

Carr Academic Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Gracen Bailee Blair

Auburn University

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Andrew Nicholas Blaum, Jr.

Austin Peay State University

Governor’s Excellence Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Zoe Elyse Brooks

Austin Peay State University

Governor’s Excellence Scholarship

Kathryn Over Watson Scholarship

Athletic Scholarship – Cheer

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Nia Sariah Brown

Tennessee Technological University

TN Promise Scholarship

Joseph Wyatt Carobene

Austin Peay State University

Academic Achievement Scholarship

Alumni Legacy Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Isaiah David Cawood

Middle Tennessee State University

Burger King Scholars

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Ella Kathryn Childers

University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Volunteer Scholarship

Orange and White Scholarship

Founders Scholarship at the Baker School

Tocqueville Scholars Program at the Baker School

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Raymond William Coia

Tennessee Technological University

Presidential Scholars Scholarship

Abigayle Darnell Montgomery

Austin Peay State University

Dean’s Scholarship

Alumni Legacy Scholarship

Athletic Scholarship – Dance Team

Burger King Scholars

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Nicole Marie Deeds

Austin Peay State University

Governor’s Excellence Scholarship

Alumni Legacy Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Floyd Lydell Dodwell, Jr.

Principia College

Dean’s Scholarship

Anneberg Grant

Principia College Veterans Scholarship

Athletic Commitment – Baseball

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Abigail Rose Garber

University of Tennessee at Knoxville

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Brennen John Gibson

Freed-Hardeman University

Athletic Scholarship – Baseball

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Jacob Cooper Hasenbein

Wallace State Community College

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Anna Elizabeth Hellums

Asbury University

Academic Merit Scholarship

Honors Program Scholarship

Scholarship Competition Bonus

Christian Ministry Scholarship

Athletic Commitment – Girls Basketball & Track and Field

General Assembly Merit Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Colin James Hitch

Mississippi State University

Freshman Academic Excellence Award

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Jerhen Jeffreymichael Jamison

Tennessee Technological University

Presidential Scholars Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Emily Elaine Jones

University of Memphis

Accepted to Honors College

Dean’s Merit Scholarship

TVA Dependent Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Kelvin Dewayne Ladner, Jr.

Nashville State Community College

TN Promise Scholarship

Evan Andrew Leonard

Cleveland State Community College

Athletic Scholarship – Baseball

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Lucy Josephine Lindsey

University of Tennessee at Martin

Chancellor’s Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Wyatt Jeffrey McQueen

Lipscomb University

Academic Award Scholarship

Memorial Grant

Heritage Award Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Andrea Isabella McWhorter

Middle Tennessee State University

Trustee Scholarship

Blue Raider Counselor Scholarship

Burger King Scholars

General Assembly Merit Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Shannah Moselle-Camille Mentor

Chaminade University of Honolulu

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Declan William Morgan

Kent State University

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Gianna Nicole O’Bryant

Austin’s Beauty College

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Evan Joe Ozolins

Louisiana State University

President’s Student Scholarship

Academic Scholars Award

TN Hope Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Jalon Scott Page

Maryville College

Dean’s Scholarship

First Award Scholarship

Excellence Award Scholarship

Athletic Commitment – Baseball

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Caleb Dean Piper

Middle Tennessee State University

Presidential Scholarship

Blue Raider Counselor Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Abigail Blair Powers

Asbury University

Academic Scholarship

Out-of-State Scholarship

Scholarship Competition Bonus

Athletic Commitment – Tennis

General Assembly Merit Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Isaac Bryce Powers

Murray State University

Dean’s Scholarship

David Stauffer Memorial Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Christopher Antonio Ragans, Jr.

Middle Tennessee State University

Athletic Commitment – Football

TN Promise Scholarship

Landon Gregory Ray

University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Volunteer Scholarship

Promist Scholarship

4 Year ROTC Scholarship

General Assembly Merit Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Rodney James Rideau, III

Walter State Community College

Athletic Scholarship – Basketball

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Carmelita Jane Adeline Roper

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Marine Gunnery Sergeant John David Fry Scholarship

Special Operations Warrior Foundation Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Abby Leah Scoville

University of Kentucky

Bluegrass Spirit Scholarship

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Donovan L. Briley Memorial Scholarship

Army ROTC 3 Year Scholarship

Burger King Scholars

Elks Legacy Foundation Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Molly Sky Scoville

University of Kentucky

Accepted to the University of Kentucky Blue (3+3) Law Program

Bluegrass Spirit Scholarship

Burger King Scholars

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Tika Cho Shier

Austin Peay State University

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Blake Randy Smith

Austin Peay State University

Governor’s Merit Scholarship

Alumni Legacy Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Jackson James Sullivan

Austin Peay State University

Presidential Scholarship

Alumni Legacy Scholarship

General Assembly Merit Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Jaley Addyson Hall Thornton

Austin Peay State University

Governor’s Excellence Award

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Angela Kim Ngan Tran

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Annaleigh Ruth Trotter

Pepperdine University

George Pepperdine Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Kaitlynn Cole Turney

Murray State University

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Illyana Lynn Walker

Bay Path University

Bay Path 1897 Founders Scholarship

Bay Path University Women in Science Scholarship

Athletic Scholarship – Soccer

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Joe Wall, III

Austin Peay State University

Alumni Legacy Scholarship

Academic Achievement Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Tanner Phillip Wilson

Murray State University

Regents Scholarship

Kiwanis K-T District Scholarship

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship

Dalton Dallas Dean Wofford

Middle Tennessee State University

TN HOPE Scholarship

TN Promise Scholarship