Clarksville Entrepreneurs Connect Fast at Business Speed Networking Event

Clarksville, TN – Karla Mullen recently hosted one of her popular Business Speed Networking events, this time welcoming more than 60 local entrepreneurs to Clarksville Regional Airport, where they were invited to “… seek new clients, partners or collaborators, and build valuable connections, fast.”

“We actually had about 65 businesses sign up,” Mullen said. “The concept is similar to speed dating but for your business. Everybody gets about a minute to tell the person across from them what their business is, then they move on to the next table.”

The event attracts everyone from entrepreneurs and nonprofits to bigger businesses.

“I normally do this two to three times a year,” Mullen said. “I’m thinking about hosting a day session in May. We normally have 60 – 80 businesses in attendance. There are a lot of new businesses in town. Every time I host one of these, it’s about 50% repeat and 50% people that have never been here before.”

Mullen was inspired by a BBB networking event that she attended about 17 years ago. “When I got into real estate, I got back into networking,” Mullen said. “I went to a networking event and felt awkward because nobody wanted to talk to me, and I just remembered how much fun the speed networking event was. I thought it would be a fun thing to bring back.”

