Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 22nd–26th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents of Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a mild and pleasant start to the weekend, but conditions will shift as we head toward Memorial Day, with increasing chances of rain and thunderstorms beginning late Friday night and continuing into early next week.

Expect a beautiful day on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 74 degrees. A west-northwest breeze at 5 to 10 mph will keep conditions comfortable, though occasional gusts could reach up to 20 mph.

For Thursday night, skies will turn partly cloudy overnight, and temperatures will dip to around 50 degrees. Winds will ease, becoming calm after shifting from the northwest earlier in the evening.

Sunshine returns to end the workweek Friday, with a high near 71. Winds will remain light and variable, becoming northwesterly around 5 mph in the afternoon, making for another pleasant day.

Clouds will begin to build late in the evening with a 30 percent chance of showers Friday night, developing after 1:00am. The low will settle near 52 degrees, and winds will stay calm overnight.

Saturday, rain chances increase to 50 percent as the day progresses. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees. Light winds from the east-southeast will accompany the unsettled weather.

For Saturday night, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight, with the likelihood of rain increasing after 1:00am. The low will be around 59 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Winds from the east at 5 mph are expected. The rain chance is 60 percent.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout Sunday with an 80 percent chance of precipitation. Temperatures will climb to around 73 degrees. Winds will shift from the east-southeast to the west by afternoon at around 10 mph.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to continue into Sunday night, with a 70 percent chance of rain. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows near 60 degrees and light east-northeast winds.

Memorial Day (Monday): Those planning outdoor events for Memorial Day should keep an eye on the skies, as showers and thunderstorms will likely occur once again. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 74. Rain chances stand at 70 percent.

Rain tapers off slightly but still lingers Monday night, with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies remain mostly cloudy, with overnight lows near 60 degrees.

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, residents are advised to monitor local forecasts and plan accordingly, especially for any outdoor events. While the early part of the weekend offers dry and comfortable weather, the latter half will likely bring rain and thunderstorms.