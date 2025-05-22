Roxy Regional Theatre Hosts Youth Auditions for Seussical JR. May 30th–31st

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre will be holding auditions for local youth for the upcoming production of Seussical JR. on Friday, May 30th, from 12:00pm to 5:00pm and on Saturday, May 31st, from 10:00am to 4:00pm. This production will be cast solely with local young performers ages 18 and under.

Auditions are by appointment only and will take place at the Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Auditionees are asked to prepare one of the songs and script excerpts from the audition packet, which is available at roxyregionaltheatre.org/auditions.

To secure an audition slot, please email casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org by noon on Thursday, May 29th, with your preferred audition date, as well as a headshot and resume (if you have one).

Rehearsals for Seussical JR. begin July 28th and will continue daily (except Sundays) until the opening of the show. Performances run August 15th through August 24th on Thursdays through Sundays. Auditionees will be asked to fill out a conflict sheet, which will help with planning rehearsals.

For questions or more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org/auditions or email casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.