APSU Baseball Drops Round Three Matchup to Stetson 5-2 at ASUN Championship

DeLand, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball fell to Stetson by a score of 5-2, backed by early offense from the Hatters in the third and fourth innings, Friday, at Melching Field at Conrad Park.

How it Happened

Bottom 1st | Stetson got on the board first in the bottom half of the first frame, thanks to a solo home run from Lorenzo Meola after Jacob Weaver recorded two outs to start the game.

Top 2nd | Austin Peay State University answered right back by tying it off a handful of hits and good situational hitting. Gus Freeman began the inning with a leadoff single through the left side of the infield. He was able to advance to third on a double down the right field line from Cole Johnson. Brody Szako came up to the plate next and fell behind two strikes in the count but came up clutch with a sacrifice fly to left field. Freeman scored on the play to tie the game 1-1.

Bottom 3rd | The Hatters took their second lead of the game in the next half frame. It began with a throwing error from Andres Matias, allowing Landon Russell to reach first. Danny Perez moved Russell up a base on a single up the middle. Following a popup on the infield, Juan De La Cruz singled to the opposite field to score Russell. Meola advanced runners to second and third on a groundout to Ray Velazquez at third. Landon Moran then hit a two-RBI single to give Stetson a 1-4 lead.

Bottom 4th | Jordan Taylor led off the fourth with a double to the left center alley before advancing to third on a groundout to Matias. Taylor would score on the next play after Russell grounded out to Velazquez at third, extending the lead to 1-5.

Top 5th | The APSU Govs scratched back in the top half of the fifth after two outs to begin the inning. Kyler Proctor doubled down the right field line just before John Bay singled to center to bring him in to score, making the score 2-5.

Wrap Up

Jake Gorelick picked up his fourth win of the season after throwing 6.2 innings of relief for the Hatters. He improved to 4-0 on the season after striking out just one batter, allowing one run to score on three hits and two hit batters.

Weaver fell to 5-2 on the season after his six-inning start, where he struck out three batters and allowed five runs, two earned, to score on five hits and a walk.

Ty Van Dyke earned his ninth save of the season after throwing the last out of the game in relief of Gorelick.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team will face the winner of Game 12 of the 2025 ASUN Championship between Jacksonville and Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday. They will play in Game 13 of the tournament immediately following the result of Game 12, starting Saturday at 3:00pm CT at Melching Field at Conrad Park in DeLand, Florida.