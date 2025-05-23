Clarksville Police Investigate Burglaries Targeting THCA Product Stores

71.1 F
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is actively investigating two separate commercial burglaries that occurred on May 2nd, 2025, and May 23rd, 2025. In both incidents, a suspect forcibly entered local businesses specializing in THCA-based products and stole merchandise valued at over $4,800 in total.

Surveillance footage from both burglaries depicts the same suspect: a bearded black male, estimated to be in his 20s to 30s, wearing latex-coated knit gloves and carrying a duffel bag used to transport the stolen items.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Salazar at 931.648.0656, ext. 5383.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

