Fort Campbell EOD Soldiers Put Cutting-Edge Robotics to the Test at African Lion 2025 in Morocco

Cap Draa, Morocco – Against the stark, windswept terrain of Morocco’s Cap Draa region, U.S. Soldiers from Fort Campbell’s 49th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company demonstrated the future of battlefield safety and innovation during African Lion 2025, the largest annual military exercise on the continent.

Assigned to the 184th EOD Battalion, 52nd EOD Group, under the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the EOD specialists operated the advanced Man Transportable Robotic System Increment 2 (MTRS INC 2). Their mission: detect a simulated improvised explosive device (IED) wire as part of a complex, real-world training scenario.

Using the MTRS INC 2—a versatile robotic platform designed to neutralize hazardous threats remotely—Soldiers skillfully navigated the terrain and successfully identified the mock IED, showcasing the critical role robotics play in preserving lives on and off the battlefield.

“This type of training is absolutely essential,” said a company spokesperson. “It simulates the unpredictable environments our Soldiers may face in real operations, and gives them the tools and confidence to neutralize threats safely.”

The event is part of African Lion 2025 (AL25), an expansive joint, multi-national exercise running from April 14th to May 23rd across four host nations: Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. Led by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), the operation brings together more than 10,000 military personnel from over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies.

Designed to enhance cooperation across continents and capabilities, AL25 offers a dynamic environment for training in complex, multi-domain operations—from air and land to cyber and sea. The exercise also strengthens international partnerships, ensuring that when challenges arise, allied forces can deploy, fight, and win—together.

With their successful execution of a high-stakes EOD scenario, the Soldiers of the 49th EOD Company not only represented Fort Campbell with distinction but also demonstrated the U.S. military’s relentless commitment to innovation, readiness, and international collaboration.

As global threats evolve, so too does the way America’s elite forces prepare. For the Soldiers on the ground in Morocco, African Lion 2025 is more than a training exercise—it’s a proving ground for the next generation of warfare.