Phoenix Theatres Celebrates Grand Opening at Governor’s Square Mall with Luxury Movie Going

Clarksville, TN – A new era of cinema has arrived in Clarksville as Phoenix Theatres celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of its newest location at Governor’s Square Mall on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025. The Michigan-based theatre chain officially welcomed the public to its state-of-the-art multiplex, offering a premium moviegoing experience designed to immerse, excite, and redefine what local audiences can expect from a night at the movies.

“This theatre is phenomenal. I’ve taken the tour, and it’s absolutely beautiful. It’s going to be a great addition to Clarksville. They really rolled out the red carpet for us tonight—it’s fantastic,” said Melinda Shepherd, Executive Director of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re here tonight to celebrate and congratulate Phoenix Theatres on the opening of their brand-new facility. Corey, I can confidently say this is the largest turnout we’ve ever had for a ribbon cutting. As you walk into the theater tonight, you’ll immediately see the level of investment Phoenix Theatres has made in Clarksville. We’re excited to enjoy many days and weeks of great films in this beautiful new space. This kind of investment also plays a big role in enhancing the quality of life in our community. So, thank you for believing in Clarksville. At the Chamber, we have a saying: ‘Stronger together.’ And with the investment Phoenix Theatres has made here, it truly helps strengthen our community,” said Mike Rainey, Chair of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce.

No grand opening would be complete without the electrifying sounds of the Montgomery Central High School marching band performing the Mission: Impossible theme and a high-energy appearance by the spirited Central Cheerleaders!

With ten fully renovated auditoriums, Phoenix Theatres brings cutting-edge features to Clarksville’s growing entertainment scene, including Dolby Atmos in five of its largest auditoriums—a first for the region. This technology provides a spatial audio experience that surrounds the audience in three-dimensional sound, delivering the most immersive audio available in cinema today.

“I think audiences are going to experience a level of immersion in film like never before. The Dolby Atmos auditoriums—it’s like stepping into Disney World for me. When we saw this technology, we knew it was something special, and we had to bring it to our theaters. We really love the Clarksville market, which is why we made our largest investment in Dolby Atmos here. We typically install four Atmos screens, but in Clarksville, we added a fifth because we saw the opportunity and believed the community deserved it. This is something brand new for the area, and I truly hope people are as excited about it as we are,” said Cory Jacobson, Owner of Phoenix Theatres.

Each of the ten auditoriums is equipped with 100% heated, fully reclining love-seat style chairs, offering an expansive 75 inches of legroom and adjustable armrests for maximum comfort. Reserved seating is available through the Phoenix Theatres mobile app and website, allowing guests to pick their favorite seats before arrival.

The five larger auditoriums—which seat around 144 guests each—offer the full Dolby Atmos + 4K Christie® Digital Projection experience, delivering razor-sharp visuals and dynamic audio. These rooms feature a sophisticated ‘Black Box’ design, using black acoustical drapes, absorptive paneling, black carpeting, and seating to eliminate reflections and distractions. With over 36 strategically placed speakers, including seat-integrated subwoofers, viewers are quite literally surrounded by the action.

“It’s like stepping into a different world,” said one opening night guest. “You can feel every explosion, every whisper—it’s a whole new level of cinema.”

Beyond the viewing experience, Phoenix Theatres prioritizes convenience and customer service. The lobby features a combined ticketing and concession line, making it easy for guests to grab snacks and tickets in one place. In addition, guests can enjoy self-serve Pepsi fountains and butter stations, ensuring quick service without long waits.

“As the landlord, we’re proud to welcome Corey and the entire Phoenix team to Clarksville. This is an outstanding event, and it’s going to be a tremendous asset to the community. The transformation from the previous theater operator has been remarkable. I strongly encourage everyone to come check it out—it’s a completely new experience, from the seats to the sound to the video. Everything is brand new, and it’s exactly what this community deserves,” said Anthony Cafaro, Co-President of the Cafaro Company.

Another standout feature? The family-friendly pricing. Despite the luxury amenities, Phoenix Theatres aims to keep costs accessible, offering premium experiences without the premium price tag.

Thomas Locke, Marketing Director for Governor’s Square Mall, emphasized the importance of the theater’s arrival: “This brings personality and quality to Clarksville’s cinema experience. It’s affordable, immersive, and privately owned—which means they really listen to the community. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Phoenix Theatres at Governor’s Square Mall marks a major step in the mall’s revitalization and a significant addition to the city’s cultural and entertainment offerings. Whether you’re catching the latest blockbuster or enjoying a night out with the family, the new theater promises a cinema experience unlike any other in the region.

For tickets, showtimes, and seat reservations, visit www.phoenixmovies.net or download the Phoenix Theatres app.

