Ascension Saint Thomas Unveils $148.5M Hospital Project to Transform Clarksville Healthcare

Nashville, TN – Ascension Saint Thomas has announced plans to build a new full-service hospital in Clarksville, designed to serve as the cornerstone of a growing, community-focused health system.

The hospital will be located on a 96-acre site at the intersection of Highway 76 and Interstate 24. The facility will initially feature 44 inpatient beds, with room to expand to 132 beds as the community’s needs grow.

Supported by a new, integrated health campus, the hospital will help transform access to care across Clarksville, Montgomery County, and the surrounding region, reducing travel time, improving care coordination, and expanding services available close to home.



The project represents a $148.5 million investment in the community and is expected to create approximately 250 new healthcare jobs, expanding access to high-quality, faith-based care.

The hospital and health campus will include:

Emergency care, inpatient surgery, cardiology, oncology, women’s health, neonatal intensive care (NICU), orthopaedics, and other key specialties

Outpatient surgery, advanced imaging, and other ambulatory and outpatient services to support seamless care coordination

Space to grow as the community’s needs evolve

This investment highlights Ascension Saint Thomas’ commitment to ensuring Tennesseans have access to world-class, mission-driven healthcare close to home. Data shows many

residents in Montgomery County travel as far as 50 miles for surgical and obstetric care. The new facility, designed specifically for the local community, offers residents more choice and expanded access to high-quality healthcare in their own back yard.

“Our commitment to Clarksville and Montgomery County supports our vision to answer God’s call to bring health, healing, and hope to all,” said Fahad Tahir, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas. “We believe in access to high-quality healthcare, and this new health system ensures our neighbors in Clarksville have a future choice of healthcare providers in the community to receive the care they need.”

Growing with the Clarksville Community

With more than 13,000 team members and 4,000 providers across 300 care sites in 45 Tennessee counties, Ascension Saint Thomas has connected communities like Clarksville to

statewide expertise without sacrificing local access for 127 years. Ascension Saint Thomas has served the Clarksville community since 2005, with the establishment of Saint Thomas Heart.

Since then, this has grown to 14 care locations and a number of affiliated physicians throughout the area. The proposed campus will build on this long-standing commitment, expanding the system’s footprint while reflecting the needs and values of Montgomery County residents.

“As a longtime physician serving the Clarksville community, I’m thrilled that patients and families in Clarksville and the surrounding areas will have more options to receive quality care that truly reflects the needs and values of the community,” said W. Cooper Beazley, MD, an orthopaedic surgeon at Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA).

“Ascension Saint Thomas is a trusted healthcare provider that in my experience is focused on delivering compassionate, patient-centered care to every person who walks through their doors. Their investment in this community will be a good thing for the future of healthcare here in Montgomery County.”

What Comes Next

Ascension Saint Thomas recently secured land for the new campus and officially began the formal state process by submitting a Letter of Intent to apply for a Certificate of Need. The application will enter a formal review period with the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission, which will include a public hearing on July 25th, where local residents can share comments and support.

This marks a major milestone in a multi-phase process that will include community engagement, physician insight, public input, and regulatory review.

Updates as available will be shared with the community at www.ascension.org/clarksville

About Ascension Saint Thomas

Ascension Saint Thomas is a leading health care system with a 125-year history of providing care to the community, and is the only faith-based, non profit health system in Middle Tennessee. Today, the health system offers a highly comprehensive system of care, with more than 320 sites of care that cover a 45-county area in Tennessee consisting of 18 hospitals and a network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and specialty facilities.

Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas and its partner organizations employ more than 13,000 dedicated associates who care for millions of patients each year. Ascension Saint Thomas is part of Ascension, one of the nation’s largest faith-based healthcare organizations committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable.

Ascension includes approximately 134,000 associates, 35,000 affiliated providers and 140 hospitals, serving communities in 19 states and the District of Columbia.

Visit www.ascension.org