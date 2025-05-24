Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting May 24th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be resurfacing SR 12 from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for thermoplastic placement and snowplowable markers installation (MM 19.75 – 23.78).

Roadway repair.

Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures along SR 12 for asphalt repair and pothole patching (MM 0 – 23.78).

Montgomery County – SR 238

Pavement repair.

Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be various lane closures along SR 238 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 8.25).

Davidson County – I-24

Resurfacing.

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane to apply texture coating (MM 53 – 57).

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure on I-24 westbound for resurfacing and paving operations (MM 32.8 – 43).

Shoulder repair.

Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be a shoulder closure on I-24 westbound for unpaved shoulder repair (MM 0 – 39.3).

Davidson County – I-40

Harpeth River bridge repair.

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

Median cleaning.

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be an inside shoulder closure along I-40 eastbound for median inlet cleaning (MM 196 – 207).



Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be alternating double and triple right lane closures on I-40 in both directions for removal of barrier walls and conduit installation (MM 214.4 – 218).

Davidson County – I-440

Vegetation removal.

Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be right shoulder closures along I-440 for vegetation removal along the sound walls (MM 0 – 7.66).

Streetlight maintenance.

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be mobile operations for streetlight LED conversion and maintenance along I-440. Traffic control will be in place. (MM 0.40 – 1.80 and 3.80 – 7.80)

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be mobile operations for streetlight photocell controller replacements along I-440 (MM 0.4 – 3.8).

Davidson County – I-65

Pavement resurfacing.

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions),8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 for milling, paving, and striping from near Armory Drive to I-40 (MM 79 – 85).

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions),8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple alternating lane closures on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River Bridge in both directions for milling and resurfacing operations (MM 84 – 87.4).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions),8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be various lane closures on I-65 in both directions for paving and construction work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent ramp closures at Long Hollow Pike and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99).

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, East Cedar Street will be closed for construction work. Detour will be in place.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Dickson County and Humphreys County – I-40

Resurfacing.

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for resurfacing operations from the Humphreys County line to near East Piney Road (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Intelligent Transportation System installation.

Nightly, (excluding holiday restrictions), 7:00pm – 6:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

Humphreys County – SR 1

Pedestrian improvements.

Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures along SR 1 at intersections between North Powers Boulevard and Powell Avenue for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements (MM 14 – 14.97).

Robertson County – I-65

Vegetation removal.

Daily, (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be a right shoulder closure along I-65 for brush removal (MM 103-107).

