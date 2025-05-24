Nashville Sounds Crush Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders with 12-Run Outburst to Win Series

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds responded after dropping their first game of the series on Friday night with the largest margin of victory of the series so far, 12-5. The Sounds clubbed their way to 15 hits and 12 runs to beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders by seven to claim the fourth straight series win in front of the first sellout crowd of the season at First Horizon Park.

Thursday’s hero Eddie Rosario got the scoring starting by dropping a ball into the right field corner for a RBI double. Two batters later Freddy Zamora placed one in the left field corner to plate another two and grab a 3-0. Nick Kahle made it 5-0 even quicker, jumping on the first pitch of the next at-bat for his first home run of the season.

The RailRiders cashed in on a leadoff triple to start the fourth with their first run of the night. Anthony Seigler one-upped it, driving in two with a double to extend his hitting streak to 15 consecutive games.

The Sounds answered another RailRiders run in the sixth inning with one of their own. Zamora collected his third hit of the night before advancing into scoring position on an error. Kahle picked up his third RBI of the game with his second hit to make it 8-2.

It was the same story in the seventh inning.

After allowing the third RailRiders run, Nashville responded with three runs to build a 11-3 advantage. Rosario drew a leadoff walk and came around to score on a RBI triple from Adam Hall. Zamora drove him home with his second double of the night and his third RBI to match Kahle. A wild pitch would score Zamora and made it an eight-run game and the largest lead of the night for Nashville.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored a run for the third inning in a row – and their first with more than one run in the top of the eighth to make it 11-5.

The back-and-forth continued and culminated with Ernesto Martinez Jr. launching his fourth home run of the season off the batter’s eye to make it 12-5. Vinny Nittoli locked down the top of the ninth inning by retiring the side in order with a pair of strikeouts.

The win gives the Sounds their fourth series win in a row a sixth overall on the season. Nashville improves to 31-19 and sole possession of second place in the International League, trailing Lehigh Valley by four games. The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon with a 2:05 pm scheduled first pitch for Salute to Armed Forces Day where the Sounds will be wearing specialty jerseys and hats on the field to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend.