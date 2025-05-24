61.7 F
National Gas Prices Unchanged as Supply Outpaces Demand

By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

AAAWashington, D.C. – The national average for a gallon of regular remained the same as the previous week at $3.19, welcome news for the record number of drivers heading out of town for the long holiday weekend. The chart below shows just how little the national average has fluctuated so far in 2025 compared to previous years.

Gas prices haven’t been this low over Memorial Day since 2021 when the national average was $3.04. Supply and demand are playing a role in this year’s lower pump prices as crude oil supply is currently surpassing demand. 

Today’s National Average: $3.195 

One Week Ago: $3.192 

One Month Ago: $3.166 

One Year Ago: $3.610 

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 8.79 million b/d last week to 8.64. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 224.7 million barrels to 225.5. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day. 

Oil Market Dynamics 

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 46 cents to settle at $61.57 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 1.3 million barrels from the previous week. At 443.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year. 

EV Charging 

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 36 cents. 

State Stats 

Gas 

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.87), Hawaii ($4.49), Washington ($4.38), Oregon ($3.99), Nevada ($3.93), Alaska ($3.64), Illinois ($3.44), Arizona ($3.37), Idaho ($3.32), and Pennsylvania ($3.31). 

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.66), Louisiana ($2.71), Alabama ($2.74), Tennessee ($2.77), Texas ($2.78), Arkansas ($2.80), South Carolina ($2.81), Oklahoma ($2.81), Kentucky ($2.85), and Missouri ($2.87). 

Electric 

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Alaska (51 cents), West Virginia (49 cents), Tennessee (48 cents), Hawaii (46 cents), Montana (45 cents), Louisiana (44 cents), New Hampshire (42 cents), South Carolina (42 cents), Arkansas (42 cents), and Kentucky (42 cents).  

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (25 cents), Missouri (27 cents), Maryland (28 cents), Delaware (29 cents),  Nebraska (30 cents), Utah (30 cents), Iowa (32 cents), Massachusetts (32 cents), New Mexico (33 cents), and District of Columbia (33 cents).  

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner

