Tennessee’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment to Become Mobile Brigade Under Army Restructuring Plan

Nashville, TN – To align with the U.S. Army’s new transformation initiative, the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment was selected as one of three National Guard units to reorganize into a Mobile Brigade Combat Team.

This initiative is part of the Army’s broader strategy to maintain its edge on the battlefield by transforming itself into a leaner, more lethal force.

MBCTs are lighter, faster, and more lethal than traditional Armored Brigade Combat Teams. They are also more cost-effective while being able to deploy faster into a combat area or respond to a natural disaster. With a focus on rapid deployment and modernization, the new organization will increase the 278th’s overall flexibility and readiness.

“As one of the first National Guard units to transform, we’re proud and ready to meet today’s evolving threats,” said Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “This transition directly supports the Army’s vision for a more agile and lethal force, and there is no better unit than the 278th to lead this effort.”

When organized, the 278th will be able to increase the use of training areas and facilities within Tennessee, instead of traveling to other states. It also maximizes their training time and opportunities, better utilizing resources, and allowing Soldiers to be in closer proximity to their hometowns. Thus, increasing the unit’s ability to recruit new Soldiers. These changes will also improve response times for both domestic support missions and federal deployments.

This is not the 278th’s first transformation. In 2006, they transitioned to a Heavy Brigade Combat Team, and in 2018, they reorganized into an Armored Brigade Combat Team.

“While we honor our cavalry heritage, this change will ensure our Soldiers are equipped and ready to better serve our state and nation,” said Ross. “The 278th has a proud legacy of answering the call, and this transition is the next step in continuing that tradition in a way that reflects the realities of modern warfare.”

The 278th, headquartered in Knoxville, has a long and distinguished legacy that dates to the 1880s when it was the 3rd Tennessee Infantry. Through generations of service as the 117th Infantry Regiment in World War I and II, the 278th Infantry Regimental Combat Team during Korea, and its legacy today, it has built a reputation for grit, adaptability, and excellence. As the largest unit in the Tennessee National Guard, it plays a critical role in both state and federal missions.