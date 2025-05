Clarksville Academy Hosts Annual Ceremony Recognizing Student Excellence

Clarksville, TN – On the morning of May 8th, 2025, Clarksville Academy proudly held its Annual Academic Awards Ceremony in the Activities Center. Families, faculty, and administrators gathered to celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2025 and other upperclassmen.

The morning recognized not only academic success, but also excellence in athletics, volunteerism, leadership, and personal growth.

The ceremony began with the announcement of Mr. and Miss Clarksville Academy, a cherished tradition honoring students who embody character, academic excellence, and school spirit. This year’s honorees were Tanner Wilson and Anna Hellums.

Listed below are all awards and recipients of Clarksville Academy’s Annual Academic Awards:

Traditional Awards

Head of School Award

Ella Childers

LaNelle Norman Award

Anna Hellums

Edward M. Norman Award

Jerhen Jamison

Wesley Smith Memorial Award

Wyatt McQueen

Valedictorian

Abby Powers

Salutatorian

Anna Hellums

Top Scholar Awards

Freshman Class

Owen Sullivan

Sophomore Class

Reagan Preston

Junior Class

Ivy Sleigh

Senior Class

Abby Powers

Summa Cum Laude Graduates

Ella Childers

Raymond Coia

Abi Darnell

Brennen Gibson

Anna Hellums

Colin Hitch

Jerhen Jamison

Lainey Jones

Lucy Lindsey

Andrea McWhorter

Gianna O’Bryant

Evan Ozolins

Jalon Page

Abby Powers

Landon Ray

Trae Rideau

Carmelita Roper

Abby Scoville

Molly Scoville

Jackson Sullivan

Annaleigh Trotter

Kaitlynn Turney

Illyana Walker

Joe Wall

Tanner Wilson

Top 10% Graduates

Top 10% Graduates received a special honor stole to be worn during commencement exercises on Sunday, May 18th, 2025.

Anna Hellums

Lucy Lindsey

Andrea McWhorter

Abby Powers

Jackson Sullivan

AP Scholar Awards

Ella Childers

Andrea McWhorter

Talia Toon

Illyana Walker

Tanner Wilson

AP Scholar with Honor Awards

Raymond Coia

Lucy Lindsey

Carmelita Roper

Kaitlynn Turney

AP Scholar with Distinction Award

Anna Hellums

Abby Powers

Landon Ray

General Assembly Merit Scholars

Anna Hellums

Andrea McWhorter

Abby Powers

Landon Ray

Jackson Sullivan

Cougar Scholars Award

Abi Darnell

Brennen Gibson

Cooper Hasenbein

Anna Hellums

Jerhen Jamison

Lainey Jones

Lucy Lindsey

Andrea McWhorter

Gianna O’Bryant

Landon Ray

Trae Rideau

Carmelita Roper

Molly Scoville

Jackson Sullivan

Annaleigh Trotter

Kaitlynn Turney

Joe Wall

Tanner Wilson

Cougar Scholars with Distinction Award

Abby Powers



Kathryn Elizabeth Watson Over Memorial Scholarship

Zoe Brooks

DAR Good Citizen Award

Anna Hellums

ROTC Scholarship Awards

Landon Ray

Abby Scoville

MTSU Blue Raider Counselor Scholarship

Andrea McWhorter

Caleb Piper

Wesley Smith Christian Athletic Scholarship

Chris Ragans

American Legion Auxiliary Volunteer Girls State Delegate

Vicky Anderson

Mallory Rininger

Talia Toon

TN American Legion Boys State Delegate

PJ Burns

Youth Leadership Clarksville

Chandler Combs

Caroline Lee

Camahry Miller

Ivy Sleigh

Talia Toon

National History Day State Representatives

Cammie Johnston

Reagan Preston

Madelynn Turney

MTSU True Blue 100 Honoree

Wyatt Beasley

Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Award

Cammie Johnston

Mayor’s Youth Council

Katherine Black

Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program

Wyatt Carobene

Anna Hellums

Jerhen Jamison

Abby Scoville

Molly Scoville

TN Governor’s School for Computational Physics

Ryley Sheeks

Honor Council Representatives

Raymond Coia

Andrea McWhorter

Kaitlynn Turney

APSU Dual Enrollment Cord Recipients

Gracen Blair

Brennen Gibson

Jackson Sullivan

Joe Wall

Tanner Wilson

HOPE Scholarship Recipients

Ella Barnhart

Katherine Black

Gracen Blair

Zoe Brooks

Wyatt Carobene

Isaiah Cawood

Ella Childers

Abi Darnell

Nicole Deeds

Floyd Dodwell

Abigail Garber

Brennen Gibson

Cooper Hasenbein

Anna Hellums

Colin Hitch

Jerhen Jamison

Lainey Jones

Lucy Lindsey

Wyatt McQueen

Andrea McWhorter

Declan Morgan

Gianna O’Bryant

Evan Ozolins

Jalon Page

Caleb Piper

Abby Powers

Landon Ray

Trae Rideau

Carmelita Roper

Abby Scoville

Molly Scoville

Amy Shier

Blake Smith

Jackson Sullivan

Jaley Thornton

Angela Tran

Annaleigh Trotter

Kaitlynn Turney

Illyana Walker

Joe Wall

Tanner Wilson

Dallas Wofford

National Honor Society Graduates each received an Honor Stole to wear during commencement exercises on Sunday, May 18th, 2025.

Gracen Blair

Ella Childers

Raymond Coia

Abi Darnell

Abby Garber

Brennen Gibson

Anna Hellums

Jerhen Jamison

Lainey Jones

Lucy Lindsey

Andrea McWhorter

Gianna O’Bryant

Evan Ozolins

Jalon Page

Abby Powers

Landon Ray

Trae Rideau

Carmelita Roper

Molly Scoville

Blake Smith

Jackson Sullivan

Annaleigh Trotter

Kaitlynn Turney

Illyana Walker

Joe Wall

Tanner Wilson

Departmental Awards

Recognizing outstanding academic performance across subjects, departmental awards were presented in science, humanities, mathematics, languages, economics, the arts, and leadership.

Dual Enrollment Anatomy & Physiology Award

Anna Hellums

Dual Enrollment Biology Award

Annaleigh Trotter

AP Biology Award

PJ Burns

AP Environmental Science Award

Lucy Lindsey

AP Chemistry Award

Talia Toon

Dan Burden Mathematics Award

Jackson Sullivan

AP Seminar Award

Reagan Preston

AP Language and Composition Award

Talia Toon

AP Literature and Composition Award

Anna Hellums

AP Government Award

Reagan Preston

AP U.S. History Award

Talia Toon

AP European History Award

Abby Powers

World Language Award

Zoe Brooks

AP Computer Science Award

Mason Cunningham

Economics Award

Camahry Miller

Personal Finance Award

Maddie Dozier

Art Award

Taylor Allensworth

Music Award

Ella Barnhart

Publications Award

Lyla Clemmons

Future Business Leaders of America Award

Molly Scoville

Key Club Service Award

Tanner Wilson

Student Council Leadership Award

Ella Childers

For additional information about Clarksville Academy’s academic programs or to learn more about these distinguished students, please contact the school office at 931.647.6311 or visit www.clarksvilleacademy.com.