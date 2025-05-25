Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 25th-29th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect a wet start to the week as showers and thunderstorms dominate the early days of the forecast.

As Memorial Day approaches, unsettled weather patterns will persist before conditions begin to improve midweek. Temperatures will remain seasonable, with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Here’s a detailed look at what’s ahead:

Rain showers and the potential for thunderstorms will move through the area Sunday. Expect a high near 74 degrees with northeast winds between 5 and 10 mph. Rain chances are high at 80%, with rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch—though higher totals may occur in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night, a lingering chance of showers and thunderstorms continues through the evening and into the overnight hours. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees. Winds will be light from the northeast. Rain chances decrease to 40% overnight.

Memorial Day (Monday) will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and possible afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach near 72 degrees, and east-northeast winds around 10 mph will bring a slight breeze. There’s a 50% chance of rain throughout the day.

Showers and possible thunderstorms will return Monday night by nightfall. Expect a low around 62 degrees as winds shift from the east-northeast to southeast after midnight. Rain chances increase to 80%.

A wet day is forecasted for Tuesday, with showers likely and thunderstorms possible, especially after 10:00am. The high will be around 78 degrees with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph. Precipitation chances are strong at 90%.

Tuesday Night will see rain activity continue into the evening, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and the low will dip to around 64 degrees. Winds remain from the south-southwest.

Rain chances begin to taper off Wednesday, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny, and the high will hover around 78 degrees. Winds will shift from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

A calmer evening with partly cloudy skies and a low near 58 degrees is expected Wednesday night. Winds will ease to calm after a light northwest breeze earlier in the evening.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with just a slight 20% chance of afternoon showers. Highs will approach 79 degrees, bringing a welcome break from the earlier stormy conditions.

Clouds increase again Thursday night, with a 30% chance of showers and a low around 61 degrees.

Clarksville-Montgomery County residents should be prepared for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday night, especially during the Memorial Day holiday. As the week progresses, conditions will gradually improve with lower rain chances and sunnier skies returning by midweek. Keep an umbrella handy and stay weather-aware, especially if you have outdoor plans.