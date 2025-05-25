Montgomery County GOP Hosts Spirited Lincoln-Reagan Dinner with Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Clarksville, TN – The Wilma Rudolph Event Center was full of activity and good cheer as hundreds of members and supporters of the Montgomery County Republican Party gathered for the annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner & Auction.

The evening kicked off with a Speaker Meet & Greet, featuring this year’s Keynote Speaker, Mrs. Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who served as a co-host on The View from 2003 to 2013, and on Fox & Friends from 2013 to 2015. She has also spoken at the 2004 and 2008 Republican National Conventions.

The program began with the presentation of colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the national anthem, which was sung by Cindy McElroy. Then, guests enjoyed dinner, live and silent auctions, comments from United States Senator Marsha Blackburn, and MCRP Chairman Doug Englen.

This year’s dinner was sponsored by Senator Bill Powers. TN District 7 Congressman Mark Green, Chair of the Committee on Homeland Security, recently announced Gubernatorial candidate TN District 6 Congressman John Rose, and many others were also in attendance.

Photo Gallery