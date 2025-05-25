Montgomery County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.0 percent in April.

94 Tennessee Counties Record Unemployment Rates Below 5%

Nashville, TN – All but one of Tennessee’s 95 counties reported a drop in their unemployment rates in April, according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Unemployment rates decreased from March to April in 94 counties, with only Unicoi County reporting an increase.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate fell to 3.0 percent in April, down from 3.4 percent in March.

Williamson County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rate for the month at 2.2%. The rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month.

Rutherford County had the second-lowest rate in April at 2.3%, down three-tenths of a percentage point from March.

Four counties — Wilson County, Cheatham County, Knox County, and Robertson County — reported rates of 2.4%.

Johnson County in northeastern Tennessee had the state’s highest unemployment rate in April at 5.1%. Johnson was the only county with an unemployment rate higher than 5%. Still, the county’s rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month.

Unicoi County had the next-highest rate at 4.9%, up two-tenths of a percentage point. Hardeman County followed with a rate of 4.5%, down seven-tenths of a percentage point from March.

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in April was 3.5%. The U.S. rate was 4.2%.

Unlike the statewide rate, county rates are not adjusted to account for seasonal impacts on employment, such as school breaks and severe weather events.

