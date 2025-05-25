64.1 F
Clarksville
Sunday, May 25, 2025
HomeNewsMontgomery County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.0 percent in April.
News

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.0 percent in April.

Unemployment Rates Drop in All But One Tennessee County

News Staff
By News Staff

94 Tennessee Counties Record Unemployment Rates Below 5%

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce DevelopmentNashville, TN – All but one of Tennessee’s 95 counties reported a drop in their unemployment rates in April, according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Unemployment rates decreased from March to April in 94 counties, with only Unicoi County reporting an increase.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate fell to 3.0 percent in April, down from 3.4 percent in March.

Williamson County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rate for the month at 2.2%. The rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month.

Rutherford County had the second-lowest rate in April at 2.3%, down three-tenths of a percentage point from March.

Four counties — Wilson County, Cheatham County, Knox County, and Robertson County — reported rates of 2.4%.

Johnson County in northeastern Tennessee had the state’s highest unemployment rate in April at 5.1%. Johnson was the only county with an unemployment rate higher than 5%. Still, the county’s rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month.

Unicoi County had the next-highest rate at 4.9%, up two-tenths of a percentage point. Hardeman County followed with a rate of 4.5%, down seven-tenths of a percentage point from March.

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in April was 3.5%. The U.S. rate was 4.2%.

Unlike the statewide rate, county rates are not adjusted to account for seasonal impacts on employment, such as school breaks and severe weather events.

Businesses across the state can build their talent pipelines with state-paid labor thanks to YEP, Tennessee’s Youth Employment Program. YEP matches motivated youths with employers in diverse industries. Local partners take care of payroll and insurance so there’s no administrative hassle for participating employers.

Learn more at yeptn.com.

Previous article
Grill Smart This Summer: Tennessee Fire Officials Share Crucial Outdoor Grilling Safety Tips
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information