Fort Campbell Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes with Gold Star Families Wreath Laying Ceremony

Fort Campbell, KY – Under a sky both somber and serene, a powerful tribute unfolded at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument this week as Fort Campbell once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to honor the fallen.

In a heartfelt ceremony marked by silence, salutes, and solemn remembrance, Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, senior commander of the installation, stood alongside former Soldiers of Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment to present a wreath at the monument. The gesture, steeped in reverence, served as a tribute not only to their own fallen comrades but to every American service member who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, a striking tribute located on post, stands as a place of remembrance, reflection, and unity. Etched in granite and shaped by love and loss, it speaks for those whose voices were silenced on distant battlefields—and for the families who continue to bear the weight of their absence.

“This ceremony is about more than tradition,” said Maj. Gen. Sylvia. “It is our sacred duty to remember. Each name, each life lost, is a story of bravery and selflessness. And behind every one of those names is a family who continues to live with that loss.”

As the wreath was gently placed at the base of the monument, former Soldiers of the 3-187th Infantry—known as the Rakkasans—stood in silent formation, many visibly moved by the moment. For them, this was personal. These were their brothers. Their friends. Their heroes.

For Gold Star families in attendance and those remembered in spirit, the ceremony served as a reminder that they are not alone, and their loved ones have not been forgotten. The community at Fort Campbell remains a steadfast source of support, reflection, and gratitude.

This Memorial Day and always, Fort Campbell carries forward the stories, the memories, and the sacrifices of those who gave everything for this nation. In the quiet rustle of flags and the hushed footsteps before the monument, their legacy endures.

May their service never be forgotten. May their courage forever guide us.