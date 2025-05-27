101st Airborne Division Demonstrates Unmatched Reach in Historic Long-Range Air Assault

Fort Johnson, LA – In a bold display of modern battlefield mobility and strategic coordination, Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted a large-scale air movement on May 13th, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of air assault operations.

The maneuver, part of Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 25-07, saw the Screaming Eagles execute what is known as a Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault (L2A2) — a complex mission that transported an entire brigade’s combat power over 500 miles in a single period of darkness, from Fort Campbell, Kentucky to Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

This air assault, one of the largest of its kind in recent memory, incorporated Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISVs) in the air movement phase, a relatively new capability that gives small units greater mobility on the battlefield. Compact and agile, ISVs were designed specifically to be airlifted into combat zones, giving infantry units rapid ground movement upon arrival. Their integration into such a large-scale exercise underscores the Army’s commitment to evolving tactics for speed, flexibility, and firepower in future fights.

“This isn’t just an exercise—it’s a test of what’s possible,” said one senior leader from the division. “We’re proving that the 101st can project power quickly and unpredictably, with the precision needed for modern conflict.”

The operation required tight coordination across aviation, logistics, and maneuver elements, showcasing the synergy of air and ground forces when executing time-sensitive missions. Flying through the night under blackout conditions, the mission simulated conditions that could be expected in real-world, high-threat environments.

The goal of JRTC 25-07 is to push the boundaries of readiness and validate the division’s ability to deploy rapidly, establish dominance, and sustain operations over great distances. The 101st’s participation is a powerful demonstration of how America’s premier air assault division continues to sharpen its edge, ready to respond anytime, anywhere.

As warfare evolves, so too does the Screaming Eagles’ approach—adapting, innovating, and executing with the precision and determination that has defined them for generations.