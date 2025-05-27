APSU Awarded $1.94M to Strengthen Rural Healthcare Pipeline

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has received a $1.94 million grant from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission’s Rural Health Pathways program to launch RISE TN: Rural Immersion for Students Exploring Tennessee Healthcare. This initiative addresses healthcare workforce shortages in Middle Tennessee’s rural communities.

The RISE TN project will expand educational and career opportunities in healthcare for high school students and adults in Maury County, Marshall County, Dickson County, Stewart County, Cheatham County, Robertson County, and Houston County.

Through partnerships with Maury Regional Health, including Maury Regional Medical Center and Marshall Medical Center, and TCAT-Dickson, APSU will offer immersive, hands-on learning experiences that bridge the gap between education and employment in high-demand healthcare fields.

“This grant allows us to build a sustainable healthcare workforce pipeline for rural Tennessee,” said Dr. Dlynn Williams, dean of the APSU College of Behavioral and Health Sciences and the project’s director. “We’re proud to partner with our regional healthcare providers and education institutions to provide accessible, career-focused education that meets the needs of our communities.”

The multi-phase initiative includes:

Paid High School Worker (HSW) Programs: Clinical experiences for students at Maury Regional Medical Center and Marshall Medical Center, culminating in summer camps at APSU’s new Health Professions Building.

Phlebotomy Training Satellite Site: A new APSU-supported phlebotomy training program at Maury Regional Medical Center will expand credentialing options in underserved areas.

Online Degree Pathways for Adult Learners: Flexible degree programs, including RN-to-BSN, MSN, and medical laboratory science, are available to current healthcare workers seeking advancement.

Work-Based Learning Expansion: Broadened healthcare career exposure through a weeklong health professions camp, a nursing camp, one-day campus visits, and targeted outreach to underserved high school populations.

“This grant will allow Austin Peay State University to expand our work with our partners and improve our contributions to the rural healthcare workforce in the state,” said Dr. Mike Licari, president of APSU. “I am proud of our spirit of collaboration and commitment to helping rural Tennesseans, and I am grateful for the support of THEC.”

The initiative will run from August 1st, 2025, to July 31st, 2029. Grant funds will support equipment, stipends, staff, and site renovations for long-term impact beyond the funding period.

“This grant offers Austin Peay State University a transformative opportunity to address critical healthcare workforce shortages in Middle Tennessee’s rural communities,” said Dr. Karen Meisch, dean of the APSU College of STEM “By creating immersive learning experiences with regional healthcare providers and technical colleges, we will open doors for students and strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in underserved areas.”

Community partners emphasized the long-term benefits for students and local healthcare.

“The students that will benefit from this partnership are the future of health care in our region,” said Dennis Fisher, chief human resources officer at Maury Regional Health. “We are honored to play a role in helping them to thrive and advance their careers in accessible and meaningful ways. In return, patients throughout southern Middle Tennessee and beyond will benefit for decades to come from the exceptional care and leadership this next generation will provide.”

RISE TN aligns with the state’s goals of improving rural healthcare access and economic opportunity. With a significant rise in population and healthcare demand, programs like RISE TN are vital for developing a resilient, skilled workforce.