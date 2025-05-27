Clarksville Pets of the Week for May 27th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 27th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Noell is a young adult female Husky/Golden Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and will be chipped upon her adoption. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting.

Jarvis is a young male American Staffordshire Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. He enjoys seeing his doggie neighbors in the yard and just has so much love to give. Come visit this handsome guy and take him out in the yard.

Hansel is a young male mixed breed. He looks like he might have some Rottweiler or even Doberman in the mix especially with his coat colors. He is fully vetted, neutered and he is looking and hoping his forever family will come find him soon and bring him to his forever home. Come take him out in the yard for a walk.

Singleton is a young female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Come visit her in the Cat Room.

Shango is an adult male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered. Very sweet boy, loves all the attention and really enjoys his food! Come see him in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Gemini & Eris are a bonded pair of Domestic Shorthair cats. They are fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. They were rescued from the shelter in Hopkinsville when the April storms caused massive flooding. They were very traumatized by all the moves and are very dependent on each other for comfort and reassurance. They need a family willing to take both boys and give them the love and time to decompress and settle in. Come meet them and you will not be disappointed.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Loretta Lynn is a young female Domestic Longhair with a heart of gold! She is fully vetted, spayed, dewormed and litter trained. She gets along fine with other cats and will probably be fine around children. She will need a home committed to the upkeep and regular grooming of her coat to prevent any matting issues. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. A couple of years ago Drako was unfortunately in a horrific situation which left him very traumatized. Sadly this loving boy has become very leery of men and developed a fear of hats. Yes, hats. Doesn’t matter if it’s cowboy, baseball or any kind of hat, it’s a hard pass from Drako.

Honestly, he doesn’t hate men, but he is very cautious. Drako definitely prefers women and MUST be the only pet in the home. This boy has so much love to give to the right person. It will take a lot of work and time to help him work through his issues. It was through no fault of his own that he endured such trauma and the staff have gone above and beyond working with him to regain his confidence and trust.

Please don’t be put off by his issues. This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and rebuilding his trust and bond. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Kane is a 6 year old male PitBull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained and great with children but a little particular with other dogs. He needs a no cat home as well. Kane will need a 6 foot fenced yard so he can happily do his daily zoomies. He is a tank of a boy who thinks he’s a lap dog.

Kane is waiting for his forever family. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Kane can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Squiggy is a young male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered, is crate trained and good with other dogs and children. Squiggy is being evaluated at the vet’s office after he had a small seizure. If he does have a type of epilepsy it can easily be treated with medication and it is manageable and he can lead a long fun filled life. He has been through training classes and is just the most delightful pup.

You can find Squiggy and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Jax is a 4 year old perfect gentleman and as noted by his tie, he’s all dressed up waiting for you! Fully vetted, neutered, crate trained so house training should be very easy, and seems comfortable around other dogs. Really just a sweetheart. Loves going on walks and just being with his people.

Please note it is the Rescues policy and mandatory for all applicants to set a meet and greet if there are any other furry pets in the home regardless of breed or size. This is to ensure the safety of both pets and adopters.

For an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Jar Jar is a 6 year old male Black and White Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered, litter trained and great with other cats, cautious around dogs and good with children. He is easy going and he will be a wonderful companion.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Winnie is a 6-7 year old female Boxer/Mastiff/Pittie mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained and good with children but does need to be the only pet in the home. Winnie is always up for a game of tug of war, fetch and nice strolls through the neighborhood. She is just an absolute delight and she can’t understand why she hasn’t been snatched up yet!

She is funny, loving, loyal and an all ‘round great dog.We are aware that a lot of people fall under that “Black Dog Syndrome” silliness. There is absolutely nothing wrong with darker colored dogs. That’s a myth started eons ago. Come meet Winnie and see how wonderful she is!

It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start to really know your pup. Winnie’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/winnie or message them on Facebook at www/facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Scrappy is a young female German Shepherd/Giant Schnauzer mix. She is fully vetted and house trained and awaiting a spay appointment. Sweet Scrappy needs to be in a home with children at least 12 years or older just due to her energy and excitement around small children. She needs children who will respect her space and also give her very gentle corrections.

She does well with other dogs but can be a single dog too. She needs an adopter who will give her all kinds of attention and take her on adventures. A fenced yard and toys will be great as well. If there are other pets it is policy that a meet/greet with all pets is required regardless of their breed/size. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Windy is a beautiful White Shepherd/Husky mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is fine around children but prefers to be the only pet in the home. Windy has undergone professional training for basic commands and did great. She just has so much love to give and is waiting for her forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Windy is your girl.

For more information, call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Sammie is a three year old male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered, house and crate trained. He will actually go into his crate on his own for some chill time. He is great with smaller, calm dogs and does need a calm home. Sammie prefers men over women and will need slow, proper introductions to women. He is a huge snuggler, knows basic commands and is good with children. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!