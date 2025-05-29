74.8 F
101st Airborne Division Soldiers Support Southern Border with Precision Sling Load Training

News Staff
U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Charlie Company, 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, with Joint task Force - Southern Border, prepare to hook a container carrying supplies to a CH-47 Chinook as part of a sling load training exercise at Biggs Army Airfield, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Marcelo Marta)
Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionBiggs Army Airfield, TX – Soldiers from the legendary 101st Airborne Division are once again demonstrating their combat-readiness and logistical prowess—this time not on foreign soil, but in support of homeland operations along the southern U.S. border.

On May 22nd, 2025, soldiers from Charlie Company, 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, took part in an intense day of sling load training, a high-risk, precision task involving the aerial transport of heavy cargo suspended beneath a helicopter.

Working in tandem with a CH-47 Chinook crew at Biggs Army Airfield, troops coordinated radio communications to guide the massive twin-rotor aircraft into position to retrieve a container of mission-critical supplies. The operation was part of broader training exercises meant to prepare personnel for rapid aerial delivery to remote and rugged locations along the southern border.

“This training isn’t just about mastering a technical task,” said Capt. Thomas Keene, a logistics officer with the 101st. “It’s about being able to operate quickly and effectively in austere environments, where traditional ground resupply isn’t possible or safe.”

From left, U.S. Soldiers Sgt. Allen Miller and Sgt. Connor French, assigned to Charlie Company, 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, hooks up a container carrying supplies to a CH-47 Chinook as part of a sling load training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Marcelo Marta)
The 101st’s involvement comes as part of Joint Task Force – Southern Border, an initiative under the direction of U.S. Northern Command. The task force integrates military capabilities in support of federal border security operations, aligning efforts to combat illegal crossings and criminal activity.

While the famous “Screaming Eagles” are best known for airborne assaults in World War II, Vietnam, and more recently in the Middle East, their evolving role now includes cutting-edge, multi-domain missions on U.S. soil—reflecting a broader shift in how the Army projects force and supports national security domestically.

CH-47 Chinook, assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, picks up a container carrying supplies as part of a sling load training exercise on Biggs Army Airfield, Texas, May 22nd, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Marcelo Marta)
“Sling load missions like this are crucial in the border region,” said 1st Sgt. Amanda Reyes. “If we need to get food, water, or construction materials to isolated areas quickly, this is how we do it. And our soldiers are trained to do it safely and efficiently.”

As operations along the southern border evolve, the 101st Airborne Division continues to demonstrate its trademark adaptability—combining elite combat experience with the logistical expertise to meet emerging challenges head-on.

