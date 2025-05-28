A Riveter’s Legacy: Honoring World War II Rosie Thelma Louise Bryant

Written by D.C. Thomas

Clarksville, TN – Sleeves rolled up and red bandanas on, through war, motherhood, and challenging careers, “Rosies” proved one thing: We Can Do It!

Their message, courage, and grit endured through generations and is carried forth by today’s working daughters who continue to break barriers and achieve their own dreams.

Now that Mother’s Day has passed, many of us have taken time to reflect on the women who shaped our lives with strength, sacrifice, and unconditional love. Here in Clarksville, we continue to celebrate one such extraordinary woman: Thelma Louise Bryant.

At 96 years young, Thelma is not just a mother; she is a living symbol of American resilience, wartime courage, and the power of women to rise in the face of history.

In March, during Women’s History Month, Thelma was recognized and awarded by the Daughters of the American Revolution (Captain William Edmiston Chapter) for her vital role as a real-life Rosie the Riveter.

The recognition ceremony, held at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library during DAR’s monthly meeting, served as both a heartfelt tribute and a living history lesson.

“We are honored to have Mrs. Thelma Bryant with us today. Mrs. Bryant and her family spent a year in Mobile, Alabama, during World War II. In order to be able to work alongside her mother as a riveter, she told an untruth about her age. Mrs. Bryant worked on airplanes, patching those that were damaged in the war.

Her children describe her as a hard worker who took pride in serving her country. A Clarksville resident, Mrs. Bryant has been featured in television stories and articles by the American Rosie the Riveter Association, of which she is a member,” wrote Brenda Graham, DAR’s First Vice Regent.

Rosie the Riveter isn’t just a cultural icon. It’s a legacy of the millions of women who stepped into roles traditionally held by men during World War II.

These women played important roles during the war in shipbuilding, producing munitions (shells, bullets, etc.) and, yes, riveted aircraft that were crucial to the war efforts.

Among them was Thelma Bryant, who joined the workforce at just 16 years old, after lying about her age to contribute alongside her mother at Brookley Army Air Field.

As a riveter, Thelma was tasked with patching up aircraft damaged in the war. It was precise, physical, and often dangerous work. She remembers those days.

Thelma’s commitment to service extended far beyond the factory floor. She carried that same grit and determination into her role as a mother.

Her children speak with admiration about her work ethic and unwavering strength. It’s women like Thelma who make Mother’s Day so much more than a date on the calendar.

“It was special to honor mom and all the Rosies. … We’re very proud of her and it’s so nice of the DAR to recognize her,” said Mrs. Bryant’s daughter, Wanda Burnett.

Her story mirrors the untold tales of countless women whose wartime service was not only patriotic but deeply maternal: protecting future generations by securing a free and thriving nation.

The Captain William Edmiston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized this, presenting Thelma with a certificate and medal to honor her as a local heroine during their Women’s History Month celebration.

“We’re excited to have her here today! The award we gave her was the Women In American History Award, and a medal,” said Marie Tillman, DAR Chapter Regent.

The event highlighted not just her contributions during World War II, but her enduring impact on the Clarksville community. Thelma’s recognition also serves as a reminder of the legacy left by “Rosies” across the country.

More than six million women joined the workforce during World War II, many of whom, like Thelma, had never held industrial jobs before. Their contributions not only helped win the war but also reshaped the role of women in America forever.

Today, the iconic image of Rosie the Riveter—strong, confident, and determined— still resonates.

As we celebrate mothers this May, it’s worth taking a moment to honor the mothers who did more than raise children. They built a future.

Women like Thelma Bryant proved that strength and tenderness are not opposites, but partners. They showed us that being a mother means fighting for something bigger than yourself, whether in a home, a factory, or on the front lines of history.

At 96, Thelma carries herself with quiet strength, perhaps the same that led her into the workforce eight decades ago. She continues to inspire not only her family but also an entire community, which is proud to call her one of their own.

Clarksville Living Magazine salutes Thelma Bryant and all the women whose stories deserve to be heard. Whether they served on assembly lines, front lines, laboratories, or in living rooms, their love and labor built the world we know today.

Happy Mother’s Day!