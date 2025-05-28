74.8 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Track and Field’s Alexis Arnett Named to ASUN All-Academic Team

News Staff
By News Staff
2024-2025 APSU Track and Field - Alexis Arnett. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldJacksonville, FL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field junior Alexis Arnett was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference All-Academic Team, the league announced Wednesday.

In the classroom, Arnett earned a 3.92 GPA while working towards her nursing degree.

On the track, Arnett earned six top-five finishes throughout the Governors’ outdoor season. She began the outdoor campaign by helping to lead the Governors to a third-place finish in the 4×400-meter relays at Georgia Tech’s Yellow Jacket Invitational, March 22nd. She then posted a personal best in the 200-meter at Ole Miss’ Joe Walker Invitational, April 4th.

After posting a personal best in the 400-meter dash at the ASUN Outdoor Track and Field Championship, the Union City, Georgia native earned a fifth-place finish during the finals of the event and also helped Austin Peay State University secure a silver medal in the 4×400-meter relay.

Arnett’s ASUN All-Academic Team selection is her second of the year, as she received the same honor following the indoor season. 

2025 ASUN Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Postseason Honors

Track Performer of the Year: Smilla Kolbe, North Florida 
Field Performer of the Year: Joia Perry, Central Arkansas 
Freshman Performer of the Year: Edna Chelulei, EKU 
Scholar Athlete of the Year: Amelia Svidal, Bellarmine 

Academic All-ASUN Team 

Name School
Amelia Svidal Bellarmine 
Alexis Arnett Austin Peay 
Kylie Coleman Central Arkansas 
Irene Rubio-Miralles EKU 
**Mackenzie Barnett Lipscomb 
Liza Corso Lipscomb 
*Anna Richardson Lipscomb 
Hannah Wright Lipscomb 
*Celine D’Anna North Florida 
*Smilla Kolbe North Florida 
Héloïse Louiset Queens 
Halle Perry Queens 

