Austin Peay State University Track and Field’s Alexis Arnett Named to ASUN All-Academic Team

Jacksonville, FL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field junior Alexis Arnett was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference All-Academic Team, the league announced Wednesday.
In the classroom, Arnett earned a 3.92 GPA while working towards her nursing degree.
On the track, Arnett earned six top-five finishes throughout the Governors’ outdoor season. She began the outdoor campaign by helping to lead the Governors to a third-place finish in the 4×400-meter relays at Georgia Tech’s Yellow Jacket Invitational, March 22nd. She then posted a personal best in the 200-meter at Ole Miss’ Joe Walker Invitational, April 4th.
After posting a personal best in the 400-meter dash at the ASUN Outdoor Track and Field Championship, the Union City, Georgia native earned a fifth-place finish during the finals of the event and also helped Austin Peay State University secure a silver medal in the 4×400-meter relay.
Arnett’s ASUN All-Academic Team selection is her second of the year, as she received the same honor following the indoor season.
2025 ASUN Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Postseason Honors
Track Performer of the Year: Smilla Kolbe, North Florida
Field Performer of the Year: Joia Perry, Central Arkansas
Freshman Performer of the Year: Edna Chelulei, EKU
Scholar Athlete of the Year: Amelia Svidal, Bellarmine
Academic All-ASUN Team
Name School
Amelia Svidal Bellarmine
Alexis Arnett Austin Peay
Kylie Coleman Central Arkansas
Irene Rubio-Miralles EKU
**Mackenzie Barnett Lipscomb
Liza Corso Lipscomb
*Anna Richardson Lipscomb
Hannah Wright Lipscomb
*Celine D’Anna North Florida
*Smilla Kolbe North Florida
Héloïse Louiset Queens
Halle Perry Queens