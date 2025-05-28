72.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Five APSU Softball Players Named to CSC Academic All-District Team

Austin Peay State University Softball players Kylie Campbell, Macee Roberts, Sam Leski, Brie Howard, and Kayleigh Roper Recognized for Academic Achievements by CSC. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
APSU SoftballGreenwood, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball student-athletes Kylie Campbell, Macee Roberts, Sam Leski, Brie Howard, and Kayleigh Roper were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Softball Teams, the organization announced Tuesday.

Campbell has been named to the CSC Academic All-District Team three times in as many eligible seasons, while Roberts has now been named to the list in back-to-back seasons. Roper, Leski, and Howard all earned the honor for the first times in their collegiate careers. 

A Ninety Six, South Carolina native, Campbell graduated with her master’s in business administration with a 4.0 GPA. Throughout her collegiate career, Campbell was named to the Dean’s List six times and to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll twice. A First Team All-ASUN selection at first base, Campbell also was named an ASUN All-Academic Team recipient following her senior campaign.

Roberts, an Indianapolis, Indiana native, graduated from Austin Peay State University with a bachelor’s degree in biology while donning a 3.9 GPA. Roberts was named to the Dean’s List all six semesters during her time in Clarksville and was an NFCA Third Team All-Region selection at third base this past season while also earning ASUN All-Academic Team honors. 

Hailing from Clearwater, Florida, Leski graduated from APSU with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a 3.8 GPA. A newcomer to the Governors during the 2025 season, Leski was named to the Dean’s List both semesters during the 2024-25 academic year. Leski also was named a Third Team All-ASUN selection for the Governors at catcher.

A Burlison, Tennessee native, Howard has a 3.76 GPA while working towards a bachelor’s degree in education. A sophomore outfielder, Howard has been named to the Dean’s List each semester of her collegiate career and was a First Team All-ASUN selection following the 2025 season.

Roper, from Venice, Florida, graduated from Austin Peay State University with a master’s in business administration with a 3.8 GPA. Another newcomer for the Governors during the 2025 campaign, Roper was tabbed to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll each semester as a Gov in addition to being named a Third Team All-ASUN selection.

The 2024-25 Academic All-District® Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Select Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced June 17th.

For news and updates throughout the offseason, follow the APSU Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and additional updates.

