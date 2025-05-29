City of Clarksville Begins $28M Phase 2 Construction on Spring Creek Parkway

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department has begun construction of Phase 2 of Spring Creek Parkway, one of the leading initiatives of the Mayor’s Transportation 2020+ master plan for Citywide improvements in City streets, sidewalks, intersections and traffic signalizations.

The $28 million second phase includes a new, 4,500-feet-long stretch of new roadway continuing through Spring Creek. The beginning stages of Phase 2 include clearing trees, and grading and preparing the site for construction.

Similar to the 1.3-mile Spring Creek Parkway Phase 1, which is completed and stretches from Trenton Road to just north of Spring Creek, the second segment is a four-lane, divided highway, but will also include a 681-feet-long bridge over Spring Creek.

Street lights, sidewalks, and a signalized intersection at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard are other notable features that motorists can expect to see as they travel along the corridor.

With the Clarksville City Council’s approval in February 2025, the new bridge over Spring Creek will be officially named the, “Elester Garner Chapter of the Triple Nickel Bridge,” in honor of the nation’s first all-black parachute infantry test platoon, company, and battalion of the U.S. Army.

“This project is the centerpiece of our Transportation 2020+ plan,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “We wanted projects that would address traffic congestion in key areas of our city, and this seminal road project will provide immediate relief between our heaviest-traveled commercial corridor of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, and our most densely-developed residential area of Trenton Road.

“This beautiful new parkway will also honor one of our storied military units by naming the new bridge in honor of the Elester Garner Chapter of the Triple Nickel. I am grateful for David Smith, Director, and the employees at the Street Department for keeping us on track,” Mayor Pitts said.

The entirety of Spring Creek Parkway will span from Trenton Road to Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, and will serve an estimated 40,000 vehicles per day.

This intersecting street will be designed to take traffic pressures off of each of these corridors, as well as Interstate 24 in Montgomery County.

Completion of Phase 2 of Spring Creek Parkway is currently scheduled for Summer 2027.

To view the full Mayor’s Transportation 2020+ master plan with updating mapping, visit the City’s website here: Transportation 2020+