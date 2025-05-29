Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 29th – June 2nd 2025

Clarksville, TN – As we near the end of May, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a mix of spring-like conditions, including patchy fog, a few scattered showers, and plenty of sunshine heading into the weekend.

A passing cold front will bring some brief instability Thursday night into Friday, but clearing skies and comfortable temperatures are on tap for Saturday and beyond. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the upcoming forecast:

Thursday will begin with patchy fog, especially before 8:00am, but skies will gradually clear to partly sunny conditions. There is a slight 20 percent chance of isolated showers late in the day, particularly after 4:00pm. High temperatures will hover around 81°F, with light winds shifting to the west-southwest in the afternoon.

Expect an uptick in moisture as showers and thunderstorms become likely Thursday night after 1:00am. The chance of rain jumps to 90 percent overnight, with potential rainfall amounts ranging from a quarter to half an inch. Lows will dip to around 62°F, with calm winds picking up slightly from the west-southwest.

Showers will linger into Friday morning with a chance of thunderstorms developing after 10:00am. Skies will begin to clear in the afternoon, eventually turning sunny by late day. Temperatures will be cooler, topping out near 74°F, with northwesterly winds at 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Friday night will see clear skies clear completely, setting the stage for a crisp, calm evening. Overnight lows will fall to around 58°F, with gentle west winds near 5 mph.

A picture-perfect day is in store for Saturday, with full sunshine and a high near 81°F. Winds will remain light from the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, providing ideal weather for outdoor plans.

Saturday night, the evening remains mostly clear and quiet. Temperatures will fall to around 60°F, and winds will calm after sunset.

Conditions will stay mostly sunny on Sunday, with a slight 20 percent chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Highs will again approach 81°F. Winds will shift from the south-southwest to west-northwest by afternoon.

Sunday Night will be another peaceful night with mostly clear skies and a low near 60°F. Winds will be calm, offering perfect conditions for stargazing or a late-night walk.

Expect a bright and sunny start to the new week on Monday, with highs reaching around 84°F and low humidity levels—ideal for Memorial Day activities.

For Monday night, skies will remain mostly clear overnight, with lows holding steady around 61°F.

Clarksville residents can look forward to a mostly dry and sunny weekend, with only brief interruptions from isolated showers. Temperatures will be comfortably warm, making it a great time to get outdoors, tend to the garden, or enjoy a local event. Keep an umbrella handy Thursday night into Friday morning, but otherwise, it’s shaping up to be a calm and pleasant stretch of weather across Montgomery County.