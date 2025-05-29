Downtown @ Sundown Returns June 6th with Kid Rock Tribute and Toy Run for Local Kids

Montgomery County, TN – Get ready for a night of music, motorcycles, and community spirit as Montgomery County Parks and Recreation presents the next Downtown @ Sundown concert, featuring Kid Kentucky, a Kid Rock tribute band, on Friday, June 6th, 2025, at the Downtown Commons.

The music kicks off at 7:00pm with local favorite and recent contestant on NBC’s The Voice, Jay Ammo, opening the show, setting the stage for a performance by Kid Kentucky.

As part of this special event, Montgomery County Parks and Recreation, Bikers Who Care, YAIPak, and Appleton Harley-Davidson are teaming up for a Mini Toy Run to help spread holiday joy to children in need.

Mini Toy Run Details:

Kickstands up at 6:00pm from Appleton Harley-Davidson.

Riders will travel down Hwy 41-A to Riverside Drive, turn right on Commerce Street, then left onto Third Street, arriving at the Downtown Commons.

All donated toys will go toward bringing Christmas cheer to local children this holiday season.

Not a rider? Bring a toy donation directly to the Downtown @ Sundown concert!

The evening will also feature a variety of delicious food and drink options. Beer and other beverages will be available for purchase, with eats from Wolf Down (located on-site at the Downtown Commons), and food trucks set up on Main Street, including:

Smash’n Burgers

Kadi’s Tacos

Heather’s Homemade Ice Cream

E’s Squeezed Lemonade

TN Kettle Corn

The Downtown @ Sundown Concert Series is free and open to the public, running select Fridays from May through October. Bring your chairs and blankets for a night under the stars, but please leave pets, coolers, smoking/vaping products, and outside alcohol at home.

The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Downtown @ Sundown is proudly brought to you by Tristar Beverage Clarksville and F&M Bank, with additional support from Waste Connections of Clarksville. For more information and the full 2025 concert lineup, visit: www.downtowncommons.org.