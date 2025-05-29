76.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Events

Downtown @ Sundown Returns June 6th with Kid Rock Tribute and Toy Run for Local Kids

News Staff
By News Staff
Kid Kentucky, a Kid Rock Tribute Band
Kid Kentucky, a Kid Rock Tribute Band

Downtown @Sundown Concert Series at Downtown Commons.Montgomery County, TN – Get ready for a night of music, motorcycles, and community spirit as Montgomery County Parks and Recreation presents the next Downtown @ Sundown concert, featuring Kid Kentucky, a Kid Rock tribute band, on Friday, June 6th, 2025, at the Downtown Commons.

The music kicks off at 7:00pm with local favorite and recent contestant on NBC’s The Voice, Jay Ammo, opening the show, setting the stage for a performance by Kid Kentucky. 

As part of this special event, Montgomery County Parks and Recreation, Bikers Who Care, YAIPak, and Appleton Harley-Davidson are teaming up for a Mini Toy Run to help spread holiday joy to children in need.

Mini Toy Run Details:

  • Kickstands up at 6:00pm from Appleton Harley-Davidson.
  • Riders will travel down Hwy 41-A to Riverside Drive, turn right on Commerce Street, then left onto Third Street, arriving at the Downtown Commons.
  • All donated toys will go toward bringing Christmas cheer to local children this holiday season.
  • Not a rider? Bring a toy donation directly to the Downtown @ Sundown concert!

The evening will also feature a variety of delicious food and drink options. Beer and other beverages will be available for purchase, with eats from Wolf Down (located on-site at the Downtown Commons), and food trucks set up on Main Street, including:

  • Smash’n Burgers
  • Kadi’s Tacos
  • Heather’s Homemade Ice Cream
  • E’s Squeezed Lemonade
  • TN Kettle Corn

The Downtown @ Sundown Concert Series is free and open to the public, running select Fridays from May through October. Bring your chairs and blankets for a night under the stars, but please leave pets, coolers, smoking/vaping products, and outside alcohol at home.

The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Downtown @ Sundown is proudly brought to you by Tristar Beverage Clarksville and F&M Bank, with additional support from Waste Connections of Clarksville. For more information and the full 2025 concert lineup, visit: www.downtowncommons.org.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
