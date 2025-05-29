Nashville Sounds Fall 7-1 to Indianapolis Indians, Trail Series 2-1

Indianapolis, IN – The Nashville Sounds dropped their Wednesday night road game to the Indianapolis Indians 7-1 and fell behind in the series 2-1. The Sounds were held to seven hits with Raynel Delgado and Eddie Rosario each chipping in with multi-hit efforts.

The Sounds looked poised to take the early lead following Jimmy Herron’s leadoff triple to start the game, but he was cut down at the plate on a fielder’s choice on a Bobby Dalbec ground ball.

Carlos Rodriguez got the start on the mound for Nashville and saw the Indians jump out to a 4-0 lead after the third inning. The four runs allowed by the Brewers’ no. 22-rated prospect were the most he has allowed in any of his nine starts this season. He finished his outing with 63 pitches and unable to get through the third while allowing the four runs on four hits.

The only other extra base hit for the Sounds came in the top of the ninth when Rosario hit a leadoff double. The Sounds avoided just their second shutout loss of the year when Delgado collected his second hit of the night, scoring Rosario with a one-out RBI single. Nashville left at least one runner on base in eight of the nine innings and had their only three-up, three-down frame in the top of the eighth. Nashville finished the game 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left nine total on the bases.

Right-hander Garrett Stallings was the first man out of the Sounds bullpen in relief of Rodriguez and worked an inning-plus without allowing a run. Easton McGee covered two innings and saw his streak without an earned run end at six games after allowing two runs over his two innings of work.

Bryan Hudson also pitched an inning-plus and allowed one run on a hit with two strikeouts and a walk. Vinny Nittoli was the only bullpen arm who did not go at least an inning. He was the final man out of the bullpen and faced two batters in the bottom of the eighth.

The Sounds will aim to bounce back and get the series back to even on Friday night. RHP Tobias Myers (0-2, 2.45 ERA) is scheduled to start against the Indians and RHP Bubba Chandler (2-1, 2.27 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm CT.