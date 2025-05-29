62.8 F
News

Stabbing Victim Found on McCormick Lane, Clarksville Police Secures Scene

News Staff
Clarksville Police on the scene.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 2:21am this morning, Thursday, June 29th, 2025, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call from a woman reporting that she had been stabbed. Officers responded to the scene and located the victim in the roadway near 2296 McCormick Lane. She has been transported to the emergency room at Tennova Healthcare for treatment.

At this time, the victim has provided limited information about the circumstances surrounding the incident. Evidence indicates that the stabbing occurred inside one of the apartments at this location. Officers entered the apartment in question and found that it was unoccupied.

CPD officers have secured the parking lot of the apartment complex at this location, and detectives are en route to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call 911 immediately.

