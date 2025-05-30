72.8 F
Clarksville
Friday, May 30, 2025
101st Airborne Division Welcomes New Leader, Maj. Gen. David Gardner

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – Thousands of Soldiers gathered today at the Fort Campbell Division Parade Field for an Army tradition known as the Change of Command ceremony.

The Soldiers were joined by dozens of community leaders and local officials, Veterans, and friends and families, as the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) said farewell to Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia. Sylvia assumed command of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell on July 20th, 2023.

During his tenure, the Division pioneered the development of a unique Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault (L2A2) capability, and led the U.S. Army in its ‘Transformation in Contact’ initiative, designed to both prepare the Division for future, large-scale combat operations and to inform the Army on force design and equipment modernization initiatives.

In addition to a robust training mission at Fort Campbell and elsewhere, the Division deployed Soldiers to North Carolina for Hurricane Helene relief efforts; the U.S. Central Command area of operations for Operation Inherent Resolve; multiple European countries in support of Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce; and the U.S. southern border to support Joint Task-Force Southern Border.

Maj. Gen David Gardner, incoming commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, passes the guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Walker, command sergeant major of the 101st ABN DIV (AA), during the change of command ceremony, May 30th, 2025, Fort Campbell, Ky. The time honored ceremony marks the transfer of command between one commander to the next. (Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)
“Few could have predicted how the events of the next two years would create an environment of unprecedented opportunity and challenge,” said Sylvia, reflecting back to his first day in command. “And to each of those challenges, the men and women standing before you today didn’t just rise – they soared! Today, I stand before you with great pride knowing that the 101st Airborne Division has not only built upon a tremendous legacy, but also emerged having firmly established itself as the unit of choice for any mission, any time, any place, and against any foe.”

The Division then welcomed its 50th commanding general, Maj. Gen. David Gardner, who brings extensive operational and strategic experience. Gardner is arriving to Fort Campbell from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training (G-3/5/7), U.S. Army Forces Command.

He also previously served as the commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) and Fort Johnson, La. where he played a pivotal role in shaping modern warfighting doctrine and preparing Soldiers across the Army for the complexities of combat.

“It is the honor of a lifetime,” said Gardner. “It is unbelievably humbling to join the ranks of the former and current members of our nation’s most storied and recognized division.”

