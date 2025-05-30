Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to meet June 6th at APSU O’Malley Family Welcome Center

Clarksville, TN – On June 6th, 2025, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its quarterly meetings at 317 College Street in the O’Malley Family Welcome Center.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, Business and Finance Committee, and Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter.

Following its agenda, the Audit Committee will adjourn for a non-public executive session to discuss information on litigation and ongoing audits, as allowed by TCA 4-35-108(b).

The full board will meet at 9:30am or after the Audit Committee’s executive session, whichever is later.

Meetings (except as noted) are open to the public and can also be viewed via Zoom. Agendas will be posted in advance on the APSU Board of Trustees website.

Members of the public who wish to appear before the Board of Trustees to comment on a topic on the agenda will need to email their name and the agenda topic to the secretary of the board at trustees@apsu.edu at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting and adhere to APSU Policy 1:010.