Austin Peay State University Receives Major Gift from Hankook Tire to Boost Engineering Research

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) received a generous gift from Hankook Tire, benefiting both faculty and students in engineering technology and engineering physics.

The Hankook Tire Engineering Research Support Endowment will be used to support the research of faculty members from the APSU Department of Engineering Technology and the APSU Engineering Physics Program, with funds equally distributed between the two areas in the APSU College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) .

“Establishing a partnership with Hankook Tire will create lasting impacts for Austin Peay State University students,” said Dr. Karen Meisch, dean of the APSU College of STEM. “[ fostering innovation and providing invaluable opportunities for our faculty and students.”

The endowment will fund opportunities such as student and faculty development, research supplies and equipment, and travel for conferences and professional development. Faculty members will be selected annually by their respective department chairs for disbursement of funds.

Hankook Tire’s contribution highlights the company’s commitment to supporting technological advancements and education within the local community.

