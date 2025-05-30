Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting May 30th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be conducting work on SR 112/SR 76, which includes intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and the construction of retaining walls.

Daily from 9:00am to 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Montgomery County – SR 12

Resurfacing on SR 12 from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for thermoplastic placement and snow plowable markers installation (MM 19.75 – 23.78).

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures along SR 12 for asphalt repair and pothole patching (MM 0 – 23.78).

Montgomery County – SR 238

Pavement repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be various lane closures along SR 238 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 8.25).

Cheatham County – SR 249

Railroad maintenance.

6/3 – 6/4, continuous, SR 249 (Kingston Springs Road) will be closed at SR 1/US-70 for CSX railroad tie and track maintenance.

Davidson County – I-24

Resurfacing.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane for wall painting (MM 53 – 57).

6/4, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 westbound near Exit 35 and Exit 35 will be closed for milling and paving (MM 35 – 35.6).

Daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be shoulder closures along I-24 westbound for mobile, unpaved shoulder drop off repairs (MM 0 – 39.3).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be a single lane closure on I-24 eastbound for paving (MM 32.8 – 43).

Davidson County – I-40

Harpeth River bridge repair.

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a shoulder closure on both on and off ramps of I-40 westbound for grinding and light pole installation (MM 214.4 – 218.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be alternating double and triple right lane closures on I-40 in both directions for removal of barrier walls and bridge conduit installation (MM 214.4 – 218).

Survey and utility work.

Daily, (Excluding weekends), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be intermittend shoulder closures on I-40 in both directions for survey and utility work (MM 212.1 – 215). Traffic control will be in place.

Median cleaning.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, inside shoulders will be closed along I-40 for median inlet cleaning (MM 196 – 207).

Davidson County – I-440

Streetlight maintenance.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be mobile operations for streetlight photocell controller replacements along I-440 (MM 0.4 – 3.8).

Vegetation removal.

Daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be right shoulder closures along I-440 for vegetation removal along the sound walls (MM 0 – 7.66).

Resurfacing.

LOOK AHEAD: 6/5, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple lane closures on I-440 and Exit 6 will be closed for milling and paving. Both lanes on the ramp to I-24 eastbound will also be closed (MM 6 – 7.4).

Davidson County – I-65

Pavement resurfacing.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 for milling, paving, and striping from near Armory Drive to I-40 (MM 79 – 85).

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River Bridge.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for degrassing and milling operations (MM 84 – 87.4).

Striping.

6/1, 9:00am – 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be mobile operations on the I-65 southbound off-ramp to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) (MM 90.5 – 91).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be various lane closures on I-65 in both directions for paving and construction work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

Davidson County and Rutherford County – I-24

Survey and utility work.

Daily, (Excluding weekends), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be intermittent shoulder closures on I-24 in both directions for survey and utility work (MM 53 – 67). Traffic control will be in place.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Dickson County and Humphreys County – I-40

Resurfacing.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for resurfacing operations from the Humphreys County line to near East Piney Road (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Intelligent Transportation System installation.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 6:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

Humphreys County – SR 1

Pedestrian improvements.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures along SR 1 at intersections between North Powers Boulevard and Powell Avenue for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements (MM 14 – 14.97).

Robertson County – I-65

Vegetation removal.

Daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be a right shoulder closure along I-65 for brush removal (MM 103-113).

Robertson County – SR 76

Intersection improvements.

Daily, 8:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures on SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

