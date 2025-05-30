72.8 F
Clarksville
Friday, May 30, 2025
Clarksville Police Identify Suspect in May 29th McCormick Lane Stabbing as Jada Turner

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) detectives have been actively investigating the stabbing incident that occurred on Thursday, May 29th, 2025, on McCormick Lane.

Through the course of the investigation, 24-year-old Jada Turner has been identified as the suspect involved in the stabbing. Based on the evidence gathered, Detective Adiar has secured a warrant for Aggravated Assault against Turner.

The victim, whose name is not being released, sustained injuries during the altercation and is currently listed in stable condition.

CPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jada Turner. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Adair at 931.648.0656, ext. 5188.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

