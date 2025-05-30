Nashville Sounds’ Late Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Indianapolis Indians

Indianapolis, IN – The Nashville Sounds saw their late lead and chance at evening the series slip away on Friday night at the Indianapolis Indians. Trailing entering the top of the eighth inning, Nashville took their first lead of the night in thrilling fashion just to see it unravel in the bottom half as they ultimately lost 5-4 and fell into a 3-1 series deficit after Friday night.

Tobias Myers got the start on the mound for the Sounds and worked five innings with three runs allowed on six hits and three walks. Bubba Chandler, the no. 2-rated prospect in baseball, kept the Sounds offense in check. He worked five scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and had eight strikeouts for the Indians.

Myers saw the first run of the game come across in the bottom of the first inning. The Indians doubled their lead with a solo home run off Myers in the fourth and made it a 3-0 game with a run in Myers fifth and final inning on the mound Friday night.

Immediately after Chandler exited the mound, the Sounds offense showed signs of life. Bobby Dalbec greeted the new arm with a leadoff double and would later score the first Nashville run on Eddie Rosario’s RBI single. Dalbec and Rosario combined for five of the nine hits for the Sounds on Friday night.

Dalbec finished the game 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored. Rosario had the only RBI for Nashville on Friday night until Jorge Alfaro stepped to the plate in the top of the eighth inning. Alfaro launched his team-leading 10th home run of the season to give Nashville a 4-3 lead for the time being.

Brewers’ no. 22-rated prospect Craig Yoho took over on the mound after Jesus Liranzo pitched two scoreless innings for the Sounds. Yoho struck out the first batter he faced and fielded a chopper back to the mound behind his back to throw out Abrahan Gutierrez for two quick outs.

Things began to turn following a two-out walk to keep the Indians at the plate and a stolen base to get the potential tying-run into scoring position. Indianapolis capitalized with consecutive RBI singles to retake the lead 5-4.

Wes Clarke nearly tied the game with a solo home run in the ninth inning but the ball hooked just foul down the left field line and the Sounds eventually went down in order in the loss.

Nashville will trot out their top-rated pitching prospect in RHP Jacob Misiorowski (3-1, 1.60 ERA) on Saturday night. Misiorowski already faced the Indians once this week, taking the loss in the series opener despite allowing one earned run on Monday. The Sounds will need to win each of the next two games of the series to salvage a series split and avoid their first series loss since the first six-game series of the season in early April.