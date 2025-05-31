ASA(M&RA) Visit Underscores Blanchfield Hospital’s Vital Role in Army Readiness

Fort Campbell, KY – The mission came to life last week at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) as Mr. Derrick M. Anderson, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASA M&RA), made a high-impact visit to the facility, highlighting how BACH is setting the standard for integrated military healthcare and soldier support.

From the moment he stepped through the doors, Mr. Anderson was immersed in the energy and expertise that drive BACH’s commitment to the Total Force. His visit included hands-on demonstrations, strategic briefings, and inspiring conversations with the Soldiers and Civilians who deliver care, restore readiness, and train tomorrow’s medical leaders.

A standout moment of the visit came during a live medic training session, where Mr. Anderson witnessed the precision and urgency with which Fort Campbell medics prepare for real-world combat and humanitarian missions.

These simulations, part of BACH’s comprehensive readiness training, illustrate the hospital’s role far beyond patient care—it’s a crucible of capability and resilience.

Mr. Anderson also engaged in vital discussions on VA/DoD integration, reinforcing the hospital’s role in bridging care between veterans and active-duty service members. Walk-throughs of the Soldier Recovery Unit, Intrepid Spirit Center, and Education & Staff Development department offered further insights into how BACH supports healing, reintegration, and professional growth across the force.

“This visit affirmed what many already know—BACH is not just a hospital, it’s a cornerstone of Army readiness,” said a hospital spokesperson. “Whether it’s innovative medical training or seamless collaboration across military and civilian care systems, we’re proud to show that Army Medicine is truly ready—anytime, anywhere.”

Mr. Anderson’s tour concluded with a renewed emphasis on the Army’s commitment to quality care, operational readiness, and the professionals who deliver both, every day. His visit served as both recognition and rallying call for BACH’s mission to care for the body and spirit of the force that defends the nation.