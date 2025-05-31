Austin Peay State University Senior Lucas Bales Balances Business Degree and Booming Goat Venture

Clarksville, TN – When Austin Peay State University (APSU) senior Lucas Bales brought a baby goat to campus last spring, students couldn’t resist stopping to pet Midnight – who quickly gained an Instagram following and became a popular presence at university events.

Midnight is just one part of Bales’ growing agricultural company, which he is developing while pursuing a business management degree at Austin Peay State University.

“Growing up on a farm and always being involved with the animals is where this started,” Bales said, noting that he spent his childhood in New Market, Tennessee caring for his dog and the animals around the ranch.

Today, Bales works to grow improve his business while attending classes, running track, and student teaching. His involvement created plenty of opportunities for Midnight to get to know the campus community. Since the kid needed to be bottle-fed, Bales brought him to Clarksville last semester and let him interact with students, faculty, and staff.

“It was really fun, but also chaotic with just having one baby goat,” he said. “If I’d had two baby goats that needed to be bottle-fed, I could have them socialize with each other.”

While caring for the lone kid was a lot of responsibility, Bales said it was a worthwhile experience.

Currently, Bales Goats offers three main goods and services: alternative landscaping, dairy production, and community events like goat yoga. In the future, Bales intends to use the skills he is learning at APSU to support his business and grow its more niche services like dairy production.

“I knew I wanted to grow the goat business,” he said. “In my head, it just made sense to go with a business degree for its versatility.”

As he prepares to wrap up his studies, Bales is excited and ready to chase his goals in the animal care industry, one goat at a time.