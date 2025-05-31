Tennessee Highway Patrol Holiday Enforcement Yields Safer Roads, Fewer Fatalities Statewide

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) today released preliminary enforcement results for the 2025 Memorial Day holiday period, an 84-hour initiative from 6:00pm Friday, May 23rd, to 5:59am Tuesday, May 27th, 2025.

Troopers maintained a highly visible presence on Tennessee roadways, focusing on impaired driving, speeding, and seat belt violations to ensure motorist safety.

During the holiday period, the THP investigated five fatal crashes, which resulted in eight fatalities. This marks a significant decrease compared to the 14 fatalities recorded during the 2024 Memorial Day holiday period.

Of the fatal crashes:

Four were single-vehicle incidents, while one involved multiple vehicles.

One (13%) of the fatalities was alcohol-related.

Six (75%) of those killed were motor vehicle occupants. All reportedly were wearing safety restraints.

No child passengers requiring a child restraint device were killed.

Two motorcyclists were killed; one was wearing a helmet.

No pedalcyclists or pedestrians were killed.

Tragically, there was a fatality every 5 hours and 30 minutes during the 2025 Memorial Day holiday period.

“While we are encouraged by the reduction in fatalities this Memorial Day weekend, any loss of life on our roads is a tragedy,” said Colonel Matt Perry, commander of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. “Our troopers worked hard to enforce traffic laws and assist motorists, and we are thankful for the public’s cooperation. We will continue our efforts to promote safe driving habits and ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.”

While specific data on the total number of traffic crashes and crashes with injuries is still being compiled, the THP expects to release a comprehensive report in the coming weeks. Troopers responded to numerous incidents across the state, diligently working to clear crash scenes and assist those involved.

In addition to enforcement, THP troopers provided a significant number of motorist assists throughout the busy weekend. These included helping stranded motorists with flat tires, mechanical issues and providing directions, underscoring the THP’s commitment to public service.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reminds all motorists to drive sober, avoid distractions, obey speed limits and always wear a seat belt.